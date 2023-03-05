These 8 Available Montreal Jobs Pay Up To $170,000 Annually & Here's How To Apply
Take a chance on a new career!
It's time for a spring cleaning of your career goals, so take stock of where you're at right now and where you want to be. Perhaps you want to be making a little more money, and one of these eight careers could be the logical next step for you.
Let's face it, though: software people make the most out of any of us. If you have skills in the computer science fields, you'll find this list not only achievable, but also inspiring. For the rest of us, keep an eye out for some of the other roles, which require other particular skills that might be a little less boring to learn.
Software developer
Salary: $107,000 to $123,000
Company: Laboratoires Acumatica Canada
Who Should Apply: For this role, you'll need good English and five or more years of "full-time experience in building web applications or frameworks using modern technologies and languages," as well as three or more years od experience in "building web applications or frameworks using .NET and C#."
IT Solutions Architect
Salary: $138,086 to $172,770
Company: SIA Innovations inc.
Who Should Apply: Anyone fluent in French with good English skills and eight or more years in a full stack software developer role would be a good fit for this challenging opporutnity, which requires at least a Bachelor's in software engineering or a relevant field.
Software engineer
Salary: $109,073.60 to $170,000
Company: Neutron Controls
Who Should Apply: This role is well-suited to someone with experience in programming and development of automotive products through a software development framework.
Nurse practitioner
Salary: $108,494 to $122,178
Company: Lower Outaouais Family Health Team
Who Should Apply: For this job, you'll need to be fully bilingual and hold a range of certifications, including a current membership with RNAO or NPAO, an extended class certificate (NP-PHC) and a CPR certification. At least two years of clinical experience is an asset.
Software developer
Salary: $100,000 to $120,000
Company: Intrado
Who Should Apply: This role requires knowledge of C# and Java, familiarity with JavaScript and various operating systems and databases, and some experience working with cloud technologies. You'll also need a Bachelor's in computer science or a related field.
Building construction estimator
Salary: $100,000 to $120,000
Company: TechnoGénie - Chasseurs de Talents
Who Should Apply: For this role, you'll need a Bachelor's in civil engineering or a related field, a minimum of seven years of experience in estimating, and good French and English, both oral and written. Knowledge of Quebec construction laws is a strong asset.
Plant manager
Salary: $110,000 to $125,000
Company: Aeolus Freight Solutions Inc.
Who Should Apply: This job requires fluency in French and English, as well as a Bachelor's degree in a related field and at least five years of experience in plant management. Four years of experience in industrial gas and chemical management would be a strong asset.
Director of software engineering
Salary: $140,000 to $170,000
Company: AppColony Inc.
Who Should Apply: Anyone with at least six years of software development experience and four years of experience leading a development team is qualified for this role, which involves using Vue.js, React and other JavaScript frameworks.
