RCMP arrest 15 people following years-long organized crime probe in Montreal area

16 charged after RCMP organized crime probe
16 charged after RCMP organized crime probe
RCMP officers conduct at a raid a business in relation to a suspected drug operation Tuesday, March 26, 2024 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
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RCMP have arrested 15 alleged members of a Montreal-based organized crime group following a years-long drug- and money-laundering investigation.

The Mounties say the suspects range in age from 24 to 73 years old and face multiple charges including trafficking cocaine, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of and trafficking in property obtained by crime, conspiracy and offences committed for the benefit of a criminal organization.

RCMP say a 16th suspect is also facing charges but they have yet to be arrested because they are in another country.

RCMP Cpl. Martina Pillarova says the arrested suspects include 61-year-old Franco Lopez, who allegedly led the group with assistance from his 53-year-old brother Pasquale and other family members.

Police say the group is alleged to have operated an illegal gaming house in Montreal as well as having sold drugs and used the proceeds to finance renovations to buildings linked to its members.

The charges stem from Project Chrome, launched in 2022 by the RCMP's anti-organized crime and money-laundering units, along with the Canada Revenue Agency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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