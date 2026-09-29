What's open and closed in Montreal on September 30 (Truth and Reconciliation Day) this year

It's a federally regulated holiday.

vehicle with native symbols follows an indigenous march in Chilliwack, BC, Canada on September 30, 2022 that was part of the annual Truth and Reconciliation Day events.

The Quebec government has never made it a statutory holiday for the province.

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Wednesday, September 30 is Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, honouring the survivors and victims of the residential school system, along with their families and communities. The date also lines up with Orange Shirt Day (a movement urging Canadians to reflect on the lasting damage residential schools caused).

However, unlike provinces like British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, and Manitoba, the Quebec government has never made it a statutory holiday. Former premier François Legault defended the decision back in 2021, arguing Quebec already had enough paid days off.

Of Canada's 12 federal holidays, Quebec only recognizes eight as statutory, and this isn't one of them.

Here's what that means for getting around Montreal on Wednesday.

Montreal businesses and services open on September 30

  • Restaurants and bars
  • Retail stores and shopping malls
  • Grocery stores: IGA, Metro, Maxi, Provigo, Super C, Walmart
  • Pharmacies: Jean Coutu, Pharmaprix, Uniprix
  • SAQ locations (hours may vary by store)
  • SQDC locations (hours may vary by store)
  • SAAQ offices (hours may vary)
  • Public transit: STM, REM, and Exo on regular weekday schedules
  • Museums, attractions, and cultural sites (check individual hours)
  • Schools: elementary, high school, CEGEP, and university

What's closed in Montreal for Truth and Reconciliation Day

  • Banks (federally regulated)
  • Canada Post: no mail delivery or post office service
  • Service Canada offices
  • Passport services
  • Federal government offices
  • Courts under federal jurisdiction

Since Quebec hasn't made this a statutory holiday, day-to-day life in Montreal carries on mostly as normal. The exception is anything tied to federal regulation, so if your plans involve the bank, the post office, or a federal office, you may need to plan around that.


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