17 Dresses To Sparkle & Shine In On New Year's Eve, Even If Your Plans Only Consist Of Taking Insta Pics
Starting at just $27.93!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Whether your New Year's Eve plans consist of going out or staying in, getting dressed up will put you in a celebratory mood. After being cooped up all winter, why not rock a stunning new dress to kiss 2021 goodbye?
Here are 17 dresses from your favourite stores like Simons and Dynamite that'll help you start off the new year with a bang (and they're all under $100!).
Dynamite Desiree Embellished Mini Satin Dress
If you don't want to go full out with the sequins, this dress with an embellished fringe trim will add a pop of sparkle. Reviewers love that the straps are adjustable, so they can get their perfect fit. Available in sizes XS to XL.
Abercrombie & Fitch Sparkly Strapless Tube Mini Sweater Dress
This tube dress is made of a cozy sweater material that's stretchy enough that you can comfortably move around in it. It's available in sizes XXS to XL and in petite, regular and tall.
Abercrombie & Fitch Halter Satin Slip Midi Dress
This satin slip has an adjustable halter neck that'll show off your décolletage. It's available in terracotta red and orange and in sizes XXS to XXXL in short, regular or tall.
Nasty Gal Metallic Geo Cowl Back Short Dress
This gorgeous wine dress features a gorgeous open back design and a geometric pattern. It's available in sizes 0 to 10.
Nasty Gal Sequin Detail Halter Neck Mini Dress
If you're looking for something that's not too tight, then this halter neck dress in a nice relaxed fit is for you. It would look equally amazing with a pair of strappy heels as it would with some knee-high boots. It's available in green and black and in sizes 0 to 10.
Boohoo Tall Sequin Blazer Dress
The oversized blazer look is super popular right now and this sequin version is perfect for NYE. You can wear it alone for a plunging neckline look or layer it on top of a cami. It's available in sizes 0 to 14.
Saint Genies Plus Blazer Dress
This teal dress would look good on any skin tone and has a fun fringe detail on the side. It's available in sizes 12 to 20.
Lulus Next Please Gold and Burgundy Cowl Neck Bodycon Dress
Is there a better colour combo than gold and burgundy? This dress combines both and is available in sizes XS to XXL.
Twik Draped-Back Satiny Bustier Dress
This strapless satin dress features a cute open back with a gold buckle that'll keep it in place. The material is slightly stretchy so it'll still be comfortable to move around in and it comes in sizes small to large.
Icone Ruched Cutout Bodycon Dress
This asymmetric cutout dress is sure to make you stand out at any function. It comes in black and grey and is available in sizes small to large.
Reitmans Long Sleeve One Shoulder Bodycon Dress
Make a statement with this on shoulder dress with a puff long sleeve. It comes in this gorgeous dark blue shade with a subtle sparkle and comes in sizes XXS to 3X.
Ardene Lace-Up Back Mini Sequined Dress
This is one of the most affordable NYE dresses we've found if you're on a budget after all your holiday shopping. It comes in this gold colour and black and is available in sizes XS to XL.
Satin Wrap-Front Dress
Wrap dresses are an effortless way to look dressed up and this one comes with a tie belt that you can use to create a lovely bow. It comes in sizes XS to XXL.
H&M Sequined Dress
This sequin dress is perfect for pairing with a statement coat and your favourite pair of boots. It also comes in white and is available in sizes XS to XXL.
PrettyLittleThing Velvet Draped Wrap Detail Bandeau Maxi Dress
This velvet dress looks like it's straight out of a James Bond movie and features a thigh-high slit to show off your legs. The plunging neckline would look stunning paired with a bold necklace. It's available in sizes 0 to 12.
Dynamite Satin Open Back Slip Dress
What's more fitting for NYE than a champagne-coloured dress? It also comes in a bright fuschia colour and is available in sizes XXS to XL.
Dynamite Cut-Out Midi Dress
This gorgeous bronzy dress features cutouts that'll accentuate your figure and make you feel like a total goddess. Reviewers say it's a comfortable and stretchy material and it scored them tons of compliments.