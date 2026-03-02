Quebec's spring time change is this weekend — Here's what you need to know
You'll lose some sleep but get more sunshine in return. ☀️
Daylight saving time is almost here, and this year it's arriving with a side of warm weather.
On Sunday, March 8, 2026, clocks in Quebec spring forward one hour to 3 a.m. That means one hour of your precious sleep will vanish. If you're still out when it happens, your Saturday night just got shorter, too, since bars lose an hour of service.
The upside is that evenings are about to get noticeably longer, and with spring officially arriving on March 20, the seasonal shift is basically already underway.
When exactly do Quebec clocks change?
Sunday, March 8 at 2 a.m. Set your alarms, or better yet, just let your phone handle it. Either way, don't show up an hour late to anything on Sunday.
What does losing that hour actually do to you?
More than you'd think.
According to Harvard Health, the spring time change can disrupt your circadian rhythm, the internal system your body uses to regulate sleep, mood, and appetite. Darker mornings suppress serotonin production, while brighter evenings push back your melatonin, making it harder to fall asleep at a normal hour.
Studies show the average person loses 40 minutes of sleep on the Monday after DST kicks in, and a 2020 study linked the spring change to a 6% increase in car accidents.
Why do we even do this?
The short answer is to make better use of daylight.
Pushing clocks forward in spring puts more usable light in the evenings, which historically helped reduce energy consumption before modern electricity became widespread. Canada was an early adopter, with Thunder Bay, Ontario, first making the change back in 1908. More than a century later, most provinces still do it twice a year, though the debate over whether it's still worth it never really goes away.
The silver lining this year: the weather
Here's something to soften the blow of losing that hour. The weekend of the time change is shaping up to be one of the warmest of the year so far.
Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 12°C on Saturday and 10°C on Sunday, and MétéoMédia reports that a push of very warm air from the southern United States could drive temperatures well above 10°C across southern Quebec into next week, with highs potentially reaching 15°C in some areas. Longer evenings and double-digit temperatures on the same weekend is about as good a consolation prize as DST has ever offered.
After March 8, the next time change won't come until November 1, 2026, when clocks fall back, and you get that hour returned.