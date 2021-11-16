This Montreal Bar Is Having A New Year's Eve Party In November To Make Up For Lost Time
Since we can finally dance again!
Now that dance floors in Quebec are finally open again, people are looking to make up for lost time. And that's exactly why one Montreal bar, Le Saint Édouard, is hosting a New Year's Eve 2021 party this Thursday, November 18.
"When I learned that the dance floors were reopening on November 15, I took the initiative to make this party as we did not have the opportunity to really celebrate New Year's Day last year, so we're making up for it this year," Damien, co-owner and director of Le Saint Édouard, told Narcity.
At this festive event, party goers will be able to enjoy a traditional menu including cheese and charcuterie platters, chicken wings, and classic burgers.
Entrance is free before 10 p.m., and after that, you'll have to pay $15 to participate in the evening. It's recommended to reserve your table in advance.
"It's going to be like a real New Year's Day, the staff is going to be fancy, we're going to put 2020 balloons in the room, there will be bubbles at midnight, we're going to have a countdown and everything like a real New Year's Day," continued the co-owner.
On the Facebook event, it also says that there are three DJs who will be performing all night. One thing's for sure, you'll be able to sway in celebration of this post-pandemic look.
And while Le Saint Édouard is hosting this celebration for the transition from 2020 to 2021, the co-owner said that New Year's Eve 2022 will also be celebrated on December 31, 2021. That means two parties in two months!
Le Saint Édouard's New Year's Eve Party In November
Cost: Free before 10 p.m., $15 after 10 p.m.
When: Thursday, November 18
Address: 808, boul. Rosemont, Montreal, QC
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.