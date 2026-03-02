This Montreal grocery store was just hit with $14,500 in food safety fines

The store was handed three separate fines last month.

A grocery store in Montreal.

Marché À Tunis, located at 2277A Boulevard Marcel-Laurin, was hit with a total of $14,500 in fines by the Montreal municipal court on February 17, 2026.

Google Maps, Marché à Tunis | Facebook
Contributor

A grocery store and butcher shop in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough is facing more than $14,000 in food safety fines after Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) published three new judgments against the business this month.

Marché À Tunis, located at 2277A Boulevard Marcel-Laurin, was hit with a total of $14,500 in fines by the Montreal municipal court on February 17, 2026, with infractions dating back as far as September 2023.


The most serious violation is a $10,000 fine for operating while under a permit suspension or cancellation, one of the steeper penalties available under Quebec food safety law, where fines for that infraction can range from $10,000 to $100,000. That violation was recorded on September 29, 2023, meaning it took over two years for the judgment to come down.

The remaining two violations stem from an August 7, 2024, inspection and include a $3,200 fine for unclean premises, equipment, and utensils used in food preparation, storage, and service, and a $1,300 fine for failing to keep perishable products refrigerated at or below 4°C.

MAPAQ violations

Operating under permit suspension or cancellation

  • Fine: $10,000
  • Infraction date: September 29, 2023 (judgment February 17, 2026)

Unclean premises and equipment

  • Fine: $3,200
  • Infraction date: August 7, 2024 (judgment February 17, 2026)

Improper cold food temperatures

  • Fine: $1,300
  • Infraction date: August 7, 2024 (judgment February 17, 2026)

Total fines: $14,500

Is the location safe to shop at?

MAPAQ notes that when a food business remains open, corrective actions have been taken and follow-up inspections are conducted to ensure compliance. Establishments are only closed when there is an immediate risk to public health. These fines reflect conditions at the time of the inspections and not necessarily the current state of the location.

For the full MAPAQ database of fines and infractions, visit mapaq.gouv.qc.ca/condamnations.

From Your Site Articles
montreal news mapaq fines montreal restaurants mapaq grocery stores
Montreal News News
  • Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

Montreal's getting a burst of spring weather and it might be time to put your parka away

Spring break could actually feel like spring.

Canadian passport fees are going up this month — Here's how much more you'll pay

Getting your application in before the end of the month means you won't pay the new rates.

Quebec's spring time change is this weekend — Here's what you need to know

You'll lose some sleep but get more sunshine in return. ☀️

This Quebec nurse won a $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot and she's not quitting her job

What would you do?