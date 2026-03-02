This Montreal grocery store was just hit with $14,500 in food safety fines
The store was handed three separate fines last month.
A grocery store and butcher shop in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough is facing more than $14,000 in food safety fines after Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) published three new judgments against the business this month.
Marché À Tunis, located at 2277A Boulevard Marcel-Laurin, was hit with a total of $14,500 in fines by the Montreal municipal court on February 17, 2026, with infractions dating back as far as September 2023.
The most serious violation is a $10,000 fine for operating while under a permit suspension or cancellation, one of the steeper penalties available under Quebec food safety law, where fines for that infraction can range from $10,000 to $100,000. That violation was recorded on September 29, 2023, meaning it took over two years for the judgment to come down.
The remaining two violations stem from an August 7, 2024, inspection and include a $3,200 fine for unclean premises, equipment, and utensils used in food preparation, storage, and service, and a $1,300 fine for failing to keep perishable products refrigerated at or below 4°C.
MAPAQ violations
Operating under permit suspension or cancellation
- Fine: $10,000
- Infraction date: September 29, 2023 (judgment February 17, 2026)
Unclean premises and equipment
- Fine: $3,200
- Infraction date: August 7, 2024 (judgment February 17, 2026)
Improper cold food temperatures
- Fine: $1,300
- Infraction date: August 7, 2024 (judgment February 17, 2026)
Total fines: $14,500
Is the location safe to shop at?
MAPAQ notes that when a food business remains open, corrective actions have been taken and follow-up inspections are conducted to ensure compliance. Establishments are only closed when there is an immediate risk to public health. These fines reflect conditions at the time of the inspections and not necessarily the current state of the location.
For the full MAPAQ database of fines and infractions, visit mapaq.gouv.qc.ca/condamnations.