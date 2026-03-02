Montreal's getting a burst of spring weather and it might be time to put your parka away
Spring break could actually feel like spring.
Montreal, your patience is about to be rewarded.
According to a new MétéoMédia weather report, southern Quebec may be living through its very last -20°C episode of the entire season right now, with the weather outlet reporting that a milder period will "gradually settle in over the coming days." That lines up with Environment Canada's forecast for the week, which shows temperatures climbing steadily from -7°C today all the way to a remarkable 12°C by Saturday.
In short: spring is knocking.
One last brutal morning
Monday is still rough, with Environment Canada forecasting a high of -7°C and wind chills of -20°C this morning. But context matters. MétéoMédia notes that Montreal typically sees its last -20°C reading around February 19 on average, meaning the city is already overdue for warmer weather. The outlet says the cold "will make one last push Monday night into Tuesday," with lows dipping below -15°C in some areas before the turnaround begins.
The thaw starts Tuesday
MétéoMédia says to "get ready, because the turnaround will be swift." Starting Tuesday, winds shift south with a system arriving from the west, pushing temperatures back above freezing across southern Quebec. Environment Canada puts Montreal's Tuesday high at +1°C, which isn't dramatic on its own, but it marks the end of the deep freeze that has defined the past several weeks.
Wednesday may surprise you
The week's pleasant weather should arrive Wednesday, with Environment Canada calling for sunny skies and a high of 7°C. MétéoMédia describes the second half of the week as "fairly pleasant, with highs well above seasonal norms." After the February we just had, 7°C and sunshine feels like a gift.
A freezing rain risk to watch
Thursday brings a slight step back to 4°C, and MétéoMédia flags a risk of localized freezing rain between Thursday and Friday depending on how temperatures evolve at altitude, calling it "a scenario worth monitoring." Environment Canada also lists freezing rain Thursday night and periods of freezing rain or rain on Friday, so keep an eye on road conditions heading into the weekend.
The weekend is where it gets really good
Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 12°C on Saturday, with Sunday coming in at 10°C. MétéoMédia adds that temperatures could climb even further into next week, with highs potentially reaching 15°C in parts of southern Quebec, and says that -20°C should now be "firmly in the winter memory vault" for the Montreal region.
Don't forget: clocks spring forward Sunday
To top it all off, Daylight Saving Time kicks in overnight Saturday into Sunday, March 8, meaning clocks spring forward one hour. You'll lose an hour of sleep, but gain an extra hour of evening light, and paired with double-digit temperatures, Sunday is about as close to a real spring preview as Montreal gets in early March.
MétéoMédia does caution that a slight cooldown is possible around mid-March, so enjoy the warmth while it lasts. But as for the brutal cold that defined this winter, according to the forecasters, it appears to be done.
Maybe Fred la marmotte's Groundhog Day prediction may come true after all.