21 New Emojis Will Be Added In 2023
More animals and colourful hearts!
If you love yourself a good emoji, then the arrival of 21 new icons is sure to add a little flair to your text game. The organization Unicode Consortium announced the additional icons as part of its next update. Two of the new emojis will be available in five skin tones (plus the bright yellow default colour) for a total of 31 new options for texters.
Canadians will be pleased to see the arrival of several new animal emojis, including a goose and a moose. A donkey, blackbird and jellyfish will also join the roster.
Unicode is also adding more inclusive emojis with the addition of an afro hair pick, a "talk to the hand" emoji in six skin tone variations and the Khanda, a Sikh religious symbol.
The heart emoji will also be available in new colours, so you'll be able to share some love with your friends and family in pink, light blue and grey. The WiFi emoji and a shaking face emoji will also be added to the bunch.
Unicode just says the emojis will be available "sometime next year." Google said, in an update for developers, that its users can expect to see them in "early" 2023. Emojipedia predicts the update will hit Apple devices in March or April.
