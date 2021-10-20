canada memes
The City Of Montreal Tried The Red Flag Emoji Meme & Got Absolutely Roasted In Response

Well, that backfired... 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩

Twitter's red flag emoji meme is so trendy that even the City of Montreal's official Facebook account got on board. However, the post seemingly backfired when Quebecers used the comments section to roast the city in response.

The city's initial post sent an eco-friendly message: "When the person you're newly dating prefers to use a plastic bag rather than a reusable bag 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩," it said on October 20.

The topic clearly hit a nerve among commenters, some of whom did not refrain from firing back at the city.

"When the SPVM still uses zero electric vehicles but the city wants to teach us how to pollute less 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩," replied a Facebook user.

"When your city prefers to open bike lanes and remove on-street parking from citizens, and this, just before winter! 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩," added another Facebook user.

"When your city finances the police and destroys homeless encampments. 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩," a Facebook user said.

"When your city has so few garbage cans or containers available to dispose of waste that it is very, very dirty 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩," said a Facebook user.

Others criticized the city's new measure aiming to ban single-use plastic by August 2022.

"When your city forgets to mention that cotton bags must be used between 100 and 3,000 times to have an equivalent impact, not less, compared to the regular plastic bag 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩," said a Facebook user.


Some preferred to point the finger at big business and the limits of zero waste with a little humour.

"When I try to avoid a small plastic bread clip, but the production industries don't care about zero waste. 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩"

"When she puts her bananas in a little plastic bag... 😬🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩"

In addition to raising red flags, the post clearly raised an important conversation.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

