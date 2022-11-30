Search on MTL Blog

22 Weird Items The Government Of Canada Is Auctioning Off For Cheap This Holiday Season

The government has a site where it sells off seized items at low prices.

Senior Editor
A Ford Escape and Shawn Mendes poster that are up for auction.

GCSurplus

If you've never heard of GCSurplus, you're in for a treat. It's the site where the Government of Canada auctions off extra or used items in the federal bureaucracy as well as seized contraband. The result is a curious and often entertaining collection that ranges from excess office furniture to cars, designer clothes, stuffed animals and, yes, Shawn Mendes merchandise, often with surprisingly low starting bids.

Here are 22 eye-catching items that have recently been up for auction.

We've included links to the bid pages, but note that the links will likely break once the auctions end.

A 2015 Ford Escape

A Ford Escape for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $10,150

Where: Oromocto, New Brunswick

Check it out

Stuffed animals

Stuffed animals for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $0 (minimum bid is $50)

Where: Winnipeg, Manitoba (shipping available)

Check it out

A nice bike

A bike for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $102.50

Where: Ottawa, Ontario

Check it out

94 boxes of office supplies

A box of office supplies for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $127.50

Where: Ottawa, Ontario

Check it out

A 42-inch TV

Television for sale on GCSurplus.

GC Surplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $15

Where: Fort William First Nation, Ontario

Check it out

A Gucci Cardigan

Gucci cardigan for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $0 (minimum bid is $500)

Where: North York, Ontario

Check it out

Two office chairs

Office chairs for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $84.75

Where: Moncton, New Brunswick

Check it out

Beats wireless headphones

Wireless headphones for sale on GCSurplus.

GC Surplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $150

Where: North York, Ontario (shipping available)

Check it out

An exercise bike

Exercise bike for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $287.01

Where: Dundurn, Saskatchewan

Check it out

12 'wine preservation' kits

A "wine preservation kit" for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $0 (minimum bid is $500)

Where: North York, Ontario

Check it out

A box of 45 laptop bags

A box of laptop bags for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $82

Where: Saint-Hubert, Quebec

Check it out

Postal boxes

Postal boxes for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $260

Where: Saint-Hubert, Quebec

Check it out

11 Marvel comics

Marvel comics for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $47

Where: Langley, British Columbia (shipping available)

Check it out

A videoconference system

A videoconference system for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $105

Where: Quebec City, Quebec

Check it out

Baseball collector cards

Baseball collector cards for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $382

Where: Langley, British Columbia (shipping available)

Check it out

A leg exercise machine

A leg exercise machine for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $360

Where: Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec

Check it out

Six standing desks

A standing desk for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $26

Where: Saint-Hubert, Quebec

Check it out

A 2018 Toyota RAV4

A Toyota RAV4 for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $23,100

Where: Rimouski, Quebec

Check it out

58 cubicles

Cubicles for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $202.50

Where: Ottawa, Ontario

Check it out

Model vehicle kits

Model vehicle kits for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $31

Where: North York, Ontario (shipping available)

Check it out

A big thing of Shawn Mendes merch

Shawn Mendes poster for sale on GCSurplus.

GC Surplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $50

Where: North York, Ontario (shipping available)

Details: Includes a poster, a hat, a t-shirt, a lighter, a face mask, a hoodie, sweatpants and more

Check it out

A chest exercise machine

A chest exercise machine for sale on GCSurplus.

GCSurplus

Highest bid at the time of writing: $100

Where: Dundurn, Saskatchewan

Check it out

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

