22 Weird Items The Government Of Canada Is Auctioning Off For Cheap This Holiday Season
The government has a site where it sells off seized items at low prices.
If you've never heard of GCSurplus, you're in for a treat. It's the site where the Government of Canada auctions off extra or used items in the federal bureaucracy as well as seized contraband. The result is a curious and often entertaining collection that ranges from excess office furniture to cars, designer clothes, stuffed animals and, yes, Shawn Mendes merchandise, often with surprisingly low starting bids.
Here are 22 eye-catching items that have recently been up for auction.
We've included links to the bid pages, but note that the links will likely break once the auctions end.
A 2015 Ford Escape
A Ford Escape for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $10,150
Where: Oromocto, New Brunswick
Stuffed animals
Stuffed animals for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $0 (minimum bid is $50)
Where: Winnipeg, Manitoba (shipping available)
A nice bike
A bike for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $102.50
Where: Ottawa, Ontario
94 boxes of office supplies
A box of office supplies for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $127.50
Where: Ottawa, Ontario
A 42-inch TV
Television for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $15
Where: Fort William First Nation, Ontario
A Gucci Cardigan
Gucci cardigan for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $0 (minimum bid is $500)
Where: North York, Ontario
Two office chairs
Office chairs for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $84.75
Where: Moncton, New Brunswick
Beats wireless headphones
Wireless headphones for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $150
Where: North York, Ontario (shipping available)
An exercise bike
Exercise bike for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $287.01
Where: Dundurn, Saskatchewan
12 'wine preservation' kits
A "wine preservation kit" for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $0 (minimum bid is $500)
Where: North York, Ontario
A box of 45 laptop bags
A box of laptop bags for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $82
Where: Saint-Hubert, Quebec
Postal boxes
Postal boxes for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $260
Where: Saint-Hubert, Quebec
11 Marvel comics
Marvel comics for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $47
Where: Langley, British Columbia (shipping available)
A videoconference system
A videoconference system for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $105
Where: Quebec City, Quebec
Baseball collector cards
Baseball collector cards for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $382
Where: Langley, British Columbia (shipping available)
A leg exercise machine
A leg exercise machine for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $360
Where: Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec
Six standing desks
A standing desk for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $26
Where: Saint-Hubert, Quebec
A 2018 Toyota RAV4
A Toyota RAV4 for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $23,100
Where: Rimouski, Quebec
58 cubicles
Cubicles for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $202.50
Where: Ottawa, Ontario
Model vehicle kits
Model vehicle kits for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $31
Where: North York, Ontario (shipping available)
A big thing of Shawn Mendes merch
Shawn Mendes poster for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $50
Where: North York, Ontario (shipping available)
Details: Includes a poster, a hat, a t-shirt, a lighter, a face mask, a hoodie, sweatpants and more
A chest exercise machine
A chest exercise machine for sale on GCSurplus.
Highest bid at the time of writing: $100
Where: Dundurn, Saskatchewan
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.