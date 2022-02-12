Trending Topics

These Government Of Canada Jobs Will Pay You To Shop & You Could Earn Over $90,000 A Year

The federal government is recruiting in 19 cities across Canada!

Associate Editor
Ggw196 | Dreamstime

Looking for work? There are loads of Government of Canada jobs available at the moment that will quite literally pay you to shop, and the best part of it all is that you can earn over $90,000 a year.

Public Services and Procurement Canada is hiring buying specialists, roles that involve purchasing "everything from uniforms and boots to tanks and fighter jets for the military; from tablets and software to building large Enterprise Data Centers; from smart phones and communications towers to satellites," according to the job posting.

There are currently 40 positions to be filled, and the salary for the jobs ranges from $80,539 to $92,033.

The Canadian government is seeking to fill positions in the following cities: Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Victoria, Winnipeg, Moncton, Saint John, St. John's, Halifax, Kingston, Ottawa, Petawawa, Toronto, Charlottetown, Gatineau, Quebec, Saint-Hubert, Saskatoon, and of course, Montreal.

The position comes with many different duties, including developing procurement strategies for products and services, advising clients, awarding and managing contracts and preparing and maintaining procurement reports.

There are a few requirements in order to be hired including a secondary school diploma (or a combo of education, training and experience).

It is also essential to have experience in several activities, including the development of procurement strategies and plans, managing contracts, and conducting bid evaluations and negotiating.

The roles also require various language requirements (French, English or both), and operational requirements including the ability to work overtime and be available to travel within Canada and abroad.

The listing also states that "all employees of the core public administration are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and attest to their vaccination status unless accommodated based on a medical contraindication, religion, or another prohibited ground for discrimination as defined under the Canadian Human Rights Act."

Salary: $80,539 to $92,033 per year

Company: Public Services and Procurement Canada

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a completed secondary school diploma who has relevant or significant experience with procurement.

Apply here

