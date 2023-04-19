4 Canadian Cities Were Ranked Among The Wealthiest In The World
Canada's got moneyyyy.
A new report highlights some of the global hotspots for millionaires and billionaires. Henley & Partners, an investment migration consultancy, has released its 2023 ranking of the World's Wealthiest Cities and four of Canada's largest cities all figure on the list.
A total of 97 cities across the globe were included in the ranking, which was compiled using New World Wealth, a wealth intelligence firm that is "currently the only known independent wealth research firm systematically tracking global wealth migration trends between countries and between cities," Henley & Partners wrote.
Toronto placed 12th globally, with a total of 105,200 high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), 193 centi-millionaires (people whose net worth tops US$100 million) and 18 billionaires. Vancouver ranked second nationally and 29th overall with 37,300 HNWIs, 67 centi-millionaires and 6 billionaires.
Montreal snagged the 48th spot with approximately 17,900 HNWIs. The consultancy counted 26 centi-millionaires and two billionaires in the city. Does anyone know who those two billionaires are? Asking for a friend.
Calgary was the last and final Canadian city to appear on the ranking, placing 55th with a population of 14,700 HNWIs. The western city has 21 centi-millionaires and two billionaires.
Wondering which other cities made the ranking? Here's Henley & Partners' complete top 10:
- New York City, United States
- Tokyo, Japan
- The Bay Area, United States
- London, United Kingdom
- Singapore, Singapore
- Los Angeles, United States
- Hong Kong, Hong Kong (SAR China)
- Beijing, China
- Shanghai, China
- Sydney, Australia