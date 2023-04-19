4 Canadian Cities Were Ranked Among The Wealthiest In The World

Canada's got moneyyyy.

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
The downtown Toronto skyline, Right: Tthe Downtown Montreal skyline.

The downtown Toronto skyline, Right: The Downtown Montreal skyline.

Mwangi Gatheca | Unsplash, Jamshed Khedri | Unsplash

A new report highlights some of the global hotspots for millionaires and billionaires. Henley & Partners, an investment migration consultancy, has released its 2023 ranking of the World's Wealthiest Cities and four of Canada's largest cities all figure on the list.

A total of 97 cities across the globe were included in the ranking, which was compiled using New World Wealth, a wealth intelligence firm that is "currently the only known independent wealth research firm systematically tracking global wealth migration trends between countries and between cities," Henley & Partners wrote.

Toronto placed 12th globally, with a total of 105,200 high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), 193 centi-millionaires (people whose net worth tops US$100 million) and 18 billionaires. Vancouver ranked second nationally and 29th overall with 37,300 HNWIs, 67 centi-millionaires and 6 billionaires.

Montreal snagged the 48th spot with approximately 17,900 HNWIs. The consultancy counted 26 centi-millionaires and two billionaires in the city. Does anyone know who those two billionaires are? Asking for a friend.

Calgary was the last and final Canadian city to appear on the ranking, placing 55th with a population of 14,700 HNWIs. The western city has 21 centi-millionaires and two billionaires.

Wondering which other cities made the ranking? Here's Henley & Partners' complete top 10:

  1. New York City, United States
  2. Tokyo, Japan
  3. The Bay Area, United States
  4. London, United Kingdom
  5. Singapore, Singapore
  6. Los Angeles, United States
  7. Hong Kong, Hong Kong (SAR China)
  8. Beijing, China
  9. Shanghai, China
  10. Sydney, Australia
From Your Site Articles
Mike Chaar
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Mike Chaar is a writer by day and reality TV binge-watcher by night. When he’s not cracking down on recalls, celeb news and discovering the best of the best foodie spots across Montreal, he can be found indulging in his love for new cuisines, reading and music, with Mariah Carey being his ultimate diva.
Loading...