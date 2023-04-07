The Richest People In Quebec In 2023, According To Forbes' New Billionaires List
Three familiar, multi-billion-dollar faces made Forbes' 2023 ranking of the richest people in the world. Mainstays Alain Bouchard, founder of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Emanuele (Lino) Saputo, erstwhile chair of the Saputo dairy company, and Jean Coutu, of Jean Coutu, were the only Quebec residents to crack the top 1,000 in the list of humans with the highest net worth.
With an estimated net worth of US$6,000,000,000 as of April 4, 2023, 74-year-old Bouchard ranked seventh in Canada and 425th globally. Saputo, 86, (estimated net worth: $4.9 billion) ranked 12th and 552nd, respectively. 95-year-old Coutu's estimated $3 billion net worth made him the 23rd wealthiest Canadian and the 982nd wealthiest person on the planet.
The three men were the only Canadian citizens in the Forbes top thousand that the magazine identified as having a primary residence in Quebec.
The richest Canadian (22nd globally) was Thomson Reuters Chairman David Thomson of Toronto. Forbes estimates he and his family had a net worth of $54.4 billion as of April 4. Second (167th globally), with an estimated net worth of $10.5 billion, was Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao, a resident of Dubai, U.A.E. Vancouverite Jim Pattison ($9.5 billion), chairman and CEO of his self-named conglomerate, came in third nationally and 202nd in the world ranking.
The global top three are unsurprising regulars. In third place, with an estimated net worth of US$114 billion, was Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In second was SpaceX founder, Tesla CEO and Twitter majority owner Elon Musk ($180 billion).
Forbes named Bernard Arnault, head of French conglomerate LVMH, the richest person in the world in 2023. He and his family had an estimated April 4 net worth of US$211 billion.