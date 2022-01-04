Trending Topics

News

8 Quebec Driving Laws That You May Not Know Exist

It's good to keep these in mind while driving through "La Belle Province."

Meunierd | Dreamstime

When it comes to driving in La Belle Province, you may want to be wary of certain Quebec driving laws that you may not know exist.

It may have been years since you've taken a driving course in our province, so here's a little update on rules you may have forgotten since then.


Don't Drive In The Left Lane

Vladimir Bondarenco | Dreamstime

As stated in Article 321 of Quebec's Highway Safety Code, you must use the right lane whenever you want to switch lanes.

But, "in the event that all lanes in the direction of travel are obstructed or closed to traffic, the driver may use the nearest oncoming lane that is not obstructed or closed to traffic, but must yield to any vehicle travelling in the opposite direction."

You're Not Allowed To Use Your Phone

Whether you're driving a car or a motorcycle, it's prohibited to use a cellular device. Except in the following cases:

  • (1) the driver of the road vehicle uses a hands-free device; or
  • (2) the driver of the road vehicle or the cyclist consults the information displayed on a display screen, including that of a portable device, or uses a screen command if the screen
    • (a) displays only such information as is relevant to driving or riding the vehicle or related to the operation of its usual equipment;
    • (b) is integrated into the vehicle or mounted on a bracket, whether detachable or not, attached to the vehicle;
    • (c) is placed so as not to obstruct the driver’s or cyclist’s view, interfere with driving or riding manoeuvres, or prevent the operation of equipment or reduce its efficiency and in a manner that does not present a risk of injury in case of an accident; and
    • (d) is positioned and designed in such a way that the driver of the road vehicle or cyclist can operate and consult it easily.

Motorcycle Groups Must Drive In A "Zigzag Formation"

Ermess | Dreamstime

For all the motorcyclists out there, there are specific rules for you to follow — including driving in a "zigzag formation" when driving in groups.

You Can't Leave A Child Alone In A Car

According to Article 380, any driver in Quebec is forbidden from leaving a child under the age of seven years alone in a car "in his or her custody."

Your Winter Tires Must Be On By December 1

Zhao Qin | Dreamstime

Once November rolls around every year, you should be making an appointment with your local garage to get your winter tires put on. From December 1 to March 15, it's mandatory that your car has four winter tires that meet "established standards."

Don't Drive On Private Property To Skip A Red Light

It's in your best interest not to try and cut through property to try and avoid a red light, because Article 312 makes it clear that "No person may drive on private property to avoid compliance with a traffic sign or signal."

If You're Driving In Montreal, You Can't Turn Right On A Red Light

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

If you're driving on the Island of Montreal, you're prohibited from turning right on a red light. Sorry — we don't make the rules.

Make Sure To Use Your Hazard Lights


When in doubt, put your hazard lights on.

"No person may drive a road vehicle at a low speed that may impede or obstruct normal traffic, except where necessary. In case of necessity, the driver must use the flashing emergency lights of his vehicle," Article 331 states.

