Strike An Animal, Get Struck With A Fine — Animal-Involved Car Crashes Could Cost You $300
Follow Quebec's road rules or risk your retirement fund.
As many Montreal drivers seem to instinctually know, driving is hard. Sometimes there are obstacles that are hard to avoid — construction sites, speed bumps, pedestrians and, of course, animals both domestic and wild. If you find yourself in the unlucky position of having just hit an animal with your car in Quebec, figuring out what to do next may seem daunting.
Thankfully, the province has outlined some clear rules to follow. You might even save yourself a fine if you're careful!
First, it's crucial to understand that when you hit something, you absolutely have to stop, advises legal information site Éducaloi. Hit and runs are not only weirdo behaviour, they're also illegal.
If you've struck a beloved pet, it's your responsibility to try to contact the owner. If the animal weighs over 25 kilograms, regardless of whether it's domesticated or not, you're legally obligated to report the incident to the police, per Quebec's road safety code.
If you don't, you can face a fine of up to $300 from the province, as well as 9 demerit points on your driving record (which is a lot). It may be difficult to tell whether an animal is over that weight limit, so err on the side of telling the authorities, just to be safe.
What's more, there are certain animals that conservation laws require you to report to the authorities no matter what. The full list is in Quebec's publicly accessible legislative archive, but a few notable species include caribou, wolf, the noble moose, black bear and wild turkey, among other protected species.
It's also a good idea to tell your insurance as soon as possible, so they can (hopefully) help you out, advises the Quebec CAA.