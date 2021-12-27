Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News

A 33-Year-Old Quebec Snowmobile Crash Victim Died After Her Rescue Snowmobile Hit A Moose

The accident occurred on Christmas Day.

A 33-Year-Old Quebec Snowmobile Crash Victim Died After Her Rescue Snowmobile Hit A Moose
Rixie | Dreamstime

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has confirmed that a 33-year-old woman has died after, according to preliminary information, her snowmobile crashed into a gazebo and then her rescue team crashed into a moose.

All this happened on the evening of Christmas Day in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean municipality of Notre-Dame-de-Lorette.

The SQ says that at about 9:45 p.m., emergency crews received a call about a snowmobile accident in the rural community.

After the woman had apparently lost control of her vehicle and hit a gazebo, two family members went out to rescue her. They put her on a sled and attempted to pull her to safety with another snowmobile.

But when the rescuers hit a moose on their way back, the snowmobile driver and woman on the sled were tossed from their rides, according to the SQ.

All three individuals — the 33-year-old woman and two family members, both men — were brought to a hospital where the woman eventually succumbed to her injuries. The two men, the SQ says, "suffered significant injuries," but their lives are not in danger.

A Sûreté du Québec collision investigator went to the scene Sunday morning to gather more details.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

A Huge 60-Car Pileup On A Quebec Highway Led To 20 Injuries On Christmas Day

The multi-vehicle collision could have been due to a heavy truck "jackknifing," according to the SQ.

Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

More than 20 people are injured and one person is in critical condition after a huge 60-car pileup in Yamachiche, Quebec, on Christmas Day, Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Catherine Bernard confirmed to MTL Blog.

Emergency services were called to Highway 40 eastbound between kilometres 175 and 176 shortly before 1 p.m. on December 25 due to a multi-vehicle collision, Bernard said.

Keep Reading Show less

A Police Chase In Montreal Ended In A Car Accident That Killed 2 Teens

According to reports, the vehicle careened off an overpass.

Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

A routine traffic stop took a turn for the worst on Friday morning, ending with a car accident that killed two teenagers.

According to a preliminary incident report from the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) were trying to stop a vehicle going south on Autoroute 15 at 2:20 a.m. Friday.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Police Won't Be Trolling For Holiday Gathering Rulebreakers, According To Dubé

"We are going to trust the sense of responsibility of Quebecers."

François Legault | Facebook

Quebec has officially cancelled expanded holiday gatherings, keeping the number of people allowed in homes capped at 10 instead of 20. While this may mean you need to whittle down your guest list, it doesn't mean you should expect a random visit from police officers.

At a press conference announcing new COVID-19 health measures on Thursday evening, Dubé said the government is not going to send cops to inspect people's homes in search of rulebreakers. Rather, he said, they will "trust the sense of responsibility of Quebecers."

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Is Ramping Up Police Visits To Bars & Restaurants — Especially On These Dates

Expect to see more cops while getting your vaccine passport checked during the holiday season.

Mario Beauregard | Dreamstime, Service de police de la Ville de Montréal - SPVM | Facebook

If you're planning on celebrating the holiday season with a drink at a bar or a meal at a local restaurant, you may notice more police officers than usual.

In a press release, Deputy Premier and Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced that "increased police interventions will take place throughout Quebec during the holiday season, particularly at restaurants and bars."

Keep Reading Show less