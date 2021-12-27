A 33-Year-Old Quebec Snowmobile Crash Victim Died After Her Rescue Snowmobile Hit A Moose
The accident occurred on Christmas Day.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has confirmed that a 33-year-old woman has died after, according to preliminary information, her snowmobile crashed into a gazebo and then her rescue team crashed into a moose.
All this happened on the evening of Christmas Day in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean municipality of Notre-Dame-de-Lorette.
The SQ says that at about 9:45 p.m., emergency crews received a call about a snowmobile accident in the rural community.
After the woman had apparently lost control of her vehicle and hit a gazebo, two family members went out to rescue her. They put her on a sled and attempted to pull her to safety with another snowmobile.
But when the rescuers hit a moose on their way back, the snowmobile driver and woman on the sled were tossed from their rides, according to the SQ.
All three individuals — the 33-year-old woman and two family members, both men — were brought to a hospital where the woman eventually succumbed to her injuries. The two men, the SQ says, "suffered significant injuries," but their lives are not in danger.
A Sûreté du Québec collision investigator went to the scene Sunday morning to gather more details.
