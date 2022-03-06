A Snowmobiling Accident In Quebec Left A 46-Year-Old Dead This Weekend
Quebec police received a 911 call about the accident at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Between all the snow squalls and freezing rain that Quebecers have had to contend with in recent weeks, getting around the province has become particularly dangerous lately — and not just for drivers.
The weekend of March 5 sadly saw yet another snowmobiling accident in Quebec turn deadly.
The Sûreté du Québec received a 911 call at 2:45 a.m. on March 5 about a snowmobiling accident. Eric Léturneau, age 46, of Saint-Théophile in the Beauce region, was snowmobiling in the night when he lost control of his snowmobile and crashed. A snowmobiler ahead of him on the Saint-Théophile trail looked back, saw that Léturneau was no longer behind them, and called for help.
"Emergency services were called to respond on the 25 North snowmobile trail in Saint-Théophile," said a Sûreté du Québec spokesperson." The snowmobiler, who was alone on board, was transported to the hospital where he was unfortunately declared dead."
According to Statistics Canada, Canada averages 73 snowmobile-related deaths each year, 89% percent of those fatalities being male, and 29% are 35 to 49 years old.
Riding in the evening or at night is considered a major risk factor while snowmobiling, contributing to around 35% of snowmobile-related deaths each year. Riding at excessive speed is another risky behaviour, accounting for 34% of deaths. The most common risk factors seen in snowmobiling fatalities are the consumption of drugs and alcohol, contributing to 49% of deaths while snowmobiling.
Forty-six percent of snowmobiling deaths are caused by a collision between a snowmobile and a stationary object.
