A Woman Died In A Crash That Propelled A Car Onto Montreal's Lachine Canal

The car driver was sent to the hospital with "serious injuries."

Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

Montreal police are reporting that a woman in her 70s has died after a crash threw a car onto the ice of Montreal's Lachine Canal.

According to information from SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, the incident began with a collision between a truck and an SUV at the intersection of avenue Dollard and rue Saint-Patrick in the borough of LaSalle at around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Bergeron said the truck was heading north on Dollard in the direction of the canal while the car was heading east on Saint-Patrick, which runs parallel to the waterway.

After the crash, the car went over the banks of the canal. Officers and first responders found it on the ice. The driver, a man in his 70s, was brought to the hospital with what Bergeron called "serious injuries."

Authorities pronounced the woman, a passenger, dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to piece together the cause of the accident. The police spokesperson said it wasn't clear if road conditions or the sun played a part.

Montreal's Anti-Curfew Protest On Saturday Resulted In 57 Fines And One Arrest (VIDEOS)

Fines range from $1,000 to $6,000.

Jado66 | Dreamstime

As of December 31, Quebec's curfew has been back in effect, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. And it seems as though some people aren't happy with the government's reimposition of this measure, which is what led to Montreal's anti-curfew protest on Saturday night.

According to Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson Véronique Comtois, this protest resulted in "an arrest under the Criminal Code for assaulting a police officer," and "57 tickets for not respecting the curfew" were issued.

A Teen Was Shot While Walking With Friends In Montreal Tuesday Night

He's in "critical but stable" condition, according to police.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

Montreal police are reporting that a 17-year-old was injured by gunfire in Montreal while walking with two friends in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville on the evening of Tuesday, December 28.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the incident occurred near the intersection of boulevard Laurentien and rue Périnault. Authorities received a 911 call at around 10:15 p.m.

La Grande Roue De Montréal Responded To The Death Of An Employee After A Work Accident

The management team identified the employee as Riley Jonathan Valcin and called his death a "tragic accident."

Meunierd | Dreamstime

The management team for the Old Port's Grande Roue de Montréal took to social media Monday to share team members' condolences for the death of an employee on Christmas Day. The team identified the employee as Riley Jonathan Valcin and called the circumstances of his death a tragic accident.

"We are heartbroken," the social media post reads.

A Post Asked About Montreal's 'Unwritten Rules' & The Answers Prove We're Lovable Weirdos

People who stand on the left side of the escalator. 🚩🚩🚩

Cagkan Sayin | Dreamstime

Every city has its codes of behaviour, those norms and collective habits that give rhythm to the urban frenzy. Much of the delight of living in a city springs from those subtle moments of unspoken mutual understanding.

So what are the conventions that define life in Montreal? Local harpist Marie Hamilton, 29, took to Reddit to find out. Her post asking for a list of Montreal's "unwritten rules" has garnered hundreds of upvotes and comments.

