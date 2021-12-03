A Graph Of Quebec Deaths Over The Years Really Puts 2020's Losses Into Perspective
The deadliest year of the past decade.
While it's no big secret that COVID-19 got really bad in Quebec in 2020, a stunning graph put together by the Institut de la Statistique du Québec shows just how bad the situation was in the first few months of the pandemic.
In a visual representation, the Institut shows the number of Quebec deaths per week from 2010 to 2021. The graph shows a staggering spike between April and June 2020.
Institut de la statistique du Québec
At the graph's highest point, just under 2,100 deaths, falls at the end of April 2020, when the province was still in the midst of its first lockdown.
Data from the Institut national de santé publique (INSPQ) shows a peak of 891 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the week of April 26, 2020.
Quebec reported the most COVID-19 deaths, 152, on April 29, 2020.
The INSPQ also shows that seniors aged 70 and above accounted for 91.6% of COVID-19 deaths during the first wave of infections, from February to July 2020.
The disastrous situation in residential care facilities and CHSLDs has been widely reported. Currently, the government is embroiled in a coroner's investigation into what went wrong in residential care. The CAQ is reportedly pushing back against calls for a public investigation, however.
For 50 to 69-year-olds, deaths also spiked slightly from April to June 2020.
In all age groups, more women than men died in Quebec in the same months.
As of December 2, 2021, Quebec has reported a total of 11,583 deaths linked to COVID-19.