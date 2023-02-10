A Quebec Town Has An Active, Legit Job Posting For A Wizard To Free The Town From Trolls
Um, you okay, guys?
Apparently dissatisfied with the quality of public service, a group of Quebec towns are turning to the occult. The MRC de la Vallée-du-Richelieu in Montérégie has an active, legitimate job posting for a wizard on its website. Specifically, the organization is "seeking an individual with exceptional qualities to lead the creation of a regional magical egregore that will bring to life the guardian entities of its territory."
The primary responsibilities outlined in the listing include invoking the "community spirit" of the MRC's 13 constituent municipalities; ridding the area of trolls, vampires and poltergeists; conserving "interdimensional portals;" and collecting "statistical data concerning any disturbance" to local "energy fields."
Prerequisites include clairvoyance; verbal, non-verbal and metaphysical communication skills;" an "advanced degree in witchcraft or equivalent experience;" and "knowledge of animal languages."
Applicants also need a class seven driver's license permitting them to operate flying broomsticks.
The posting curiously excludes a salary range. Though we're assuming compensation takes the form of toad legs and vials of bat drool. Applicants also have to prepare for a demanding schedule, which could include "work outside of office hours, sometimes outside of time entirely."
Sandwiched between job postings for a business advisor and a glorified street cleaner, the wizard job posting appears like that for any other bureaucrat.
The MRC invites prospective candidates to submit their applications to info@mrcvr.ca "no later than the new moon of February 2023" (that's February 20).
Contacted by MTL Blog, an MRC spokesperson said the organization is actually looking for a "serious" "theatrical artist" who can "contribute to the enhancement of the region's distinctive attractions." The contract duration is March to November 2023.