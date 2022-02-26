Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Revenu Quebec

Revenu Québec Is Hiring Students & The Jobs Pay Over Minimum Wage

Students can also apply for internships!

Associate Editor
Logo of the provincial government of Quebec on an administrative building
Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Finding a job while studying is never an easy task, however, we've got you covered! Revenu Québec is recruiting hundreds of students to fill both jobs and internships in its offices across the province.

Revenu Québec is currently looking to fill a number of student positions in Montreal and the following cities: Brossard, Laval, Gatineau, Longueuil, Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières, and Toronto, to name a few.

"Working with us means being fulfilled by the collective energy and contributing to building a more equitable society," Revenu Quebec wrote. If this sounds like a work environment you'd want to be part of, then this might be the student job you've been looking for.

Revenu Québec is looking to fill full-time, part-time, seasonal, apprenticeship, and internship positions for contract lengths of two to three months.

The salary ranges from $15.53 to $23.03 per hour, meaning you'll be earning more than the current minimum wage in Quebec.

In order to be eligible for one of Revenue Quebec's student jobs, candidates must be enrolled in a studies program in a recognized educational institution or be participating in an exchange or co-op program with another government organization.

As for internships, they must be part of your program of study or your employment integration program and be the subject of an evaluation or an internship report. The internship must not exceed the duration of the study program or work integration program, the job listing says.

To be eligible for either a student job or internship, Revenu Quebec requires that you be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or hold a valid study permit that allows you to work off-campus.

The positions also offer an array of benefits, including flexible hours, remote work, wellness programs, employee assistance program, casual dress, and company events.

A secondary school diploma is desirable, and French is required for all positions. The application period for Revenu Quebec student jobs is from February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023.

Revenu Quebec Student Jobs & Internships

Salary: $15.53 - $23.03 per hour

Organization: Revenu Quebec

Where: Montreal, Brossard, Chandler, Gatineau, Laval, Lévis, Longueuil, Québec City, Rimouski, Rouyn-Noranda, Saguenay, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Saint-Laurent, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Sept-Îles, Shawinigan, Sherbrooke, Sorel-Tracy, Toronto and Trois-Rivières.

Who Should Apply: Students currently enrolled in a recognized educational institute looking for full-time, part-time, seasonal or internship positions with Revenu Quebec in 2022 and 2023.

Apple here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

montreal jobs

These 7 Government Of Canada Jobs Are Open & They Pay Over $100,000

Looking for a job that pays over six-figures? 💸

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

The job search isn't always easy, luckily the Government of Canada is hiring, and these seven jobs have annual salaries that exceed $100,000, so you could potentially be earning a six-figure salary.

The Government of Canada is looking to fill a number of positions all across the country including in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, to name a few.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 montreal

Does 'Living With The Virus' Mean 'Back To Normal'? No, Says Montreal's Public Health Boss

She described what life will look like moving forward.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

It's official, folks — we've seen the worst of Omicron. Hospitalizations and deaths around the province have been in steady decline for the last few weeks and health officials are easing up on restrictions. On February 23, Dr. Mylène Drouin elaborated on what "living with the virus" is going to actually look like in the coming months.

First, there will be a lifting of certain health measures, such as the wearing of masks in elementary schools and in the workplace. While the decision to lift these measures has already been met with pushback, Drouin, Regional Director of Public Health, says that existing tools are sufficient for handling the current situation.

Keep ReadingShow less

Taxes In Quebec: Why You Have To File 2 Returns & How It Could Finally End

Here's why we still have this extremely irritating system.

Christian Ouellet | Dreamstime

Quebec is the only province where residents get to experience the immense joy of filing two tax returns. What might seem like a small annual irritant is the product of decades of haggling over provincial and federal government powers.

The current situation represents a kind of stalemate. No one — not taxpayers, not the provincial government, not the federal parties — are particularly happy about it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jobs In Montreal

This Montreal Company Has An Unlimited Time Off Policy & They're Hiring

GSoft is hiring over 25 positions with some pretty nice perks.

GSoft

The job search isn't always a fun process, but when you stumble across a pretty stellar company that's recruiting, then things can start to get interesting. Well, after making the Media Corp list of best Montreal employers, GSoft is not only proving themselves with their unlimited time off policy, but they're also hiring.

GSoft is located in the Pointe-Saint-Charles borough of Montreal and as stated on their Instagram, is an "independent software company behind a family of products that make work easier, more human and more efficient."

Keep ReadingShow less