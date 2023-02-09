montreal jobs

Revenu Québec Is Hiring For Montreal-Based Jobs That Pay Up To $139,000 Annually

Most roles don't pay quite that much, but you already knew that.

Staff Writer
As Quebec prepares to absorb the hard-earned money of many a Quebecer, Revenu Québec is looking to fill its ranks by hiring for Montreal-based jobs, meaning your next career move could be right around the corner.

Most of the roles are hybrid or remote optional, meaning you could choose to work from home for part or all of your work week. Several of the more senior positions only offer limited work-from-home time, so be sure to check before you apply.

You'll need to be legally eligible to work in Canada, of course, and speak French (English is an asset). Candidates will also need to either hold a relevant college degree or be in their last year of studying for a relevant degree. One to two years of relevant experience can be enough to stand in for formal education, so don't be afraid to apply even if you're not a degree holder.

Alimony Management Technician

Salary: $39,886 to $59,629

Job description: In this role, you'd be analyzing alimony files and determining methods of payment, as well as providing customer service and intermediating between the parties involved. No pressure!

Head of Business Solutions Support

Salary: $93,036 to $119,087

Job description: This position involves leading a team to optimize resources and improve performance in other areas of the organization.

Tax Collection Technician

Salary: $40,526 to $62,131

Job description: Technicians communicate with debtors to find a way to settle tax debt collection cases. The job involves research and document analysis to make payment agreements, as well as identifying potential assets to be seized.

First-Level Computer Support Technician

Salary: $39,866 to $59,629

Job description: This role involves resolving tech issues and processing simple service requests, including equipment and software concerns.

Information Technology Architecture Consultant (Expert and Emeritus Levels)

Salary: $67,982 to $100,473

Job description: Revenu Québec is seeking thirty people with extensive industry experience to guide its business sectors in using digital tools effectively and determining which software tools are best suited to certain projects.

Information Technology Analyst

Salary: $45,223 to $85,866

Job description: In this role, analysts will (shockingly) look at IT requirements and help to develop, upgrade and maintain IT systems.

Analyst/Developer

Salary: $45,223 to $85,866

Job description: Developers will help create different system functionalities according to management and user demand. You'll also be doing typical programmer tasks like "coding" and "debugging." Exciting stuff!

Administrative or Legal Support Technician

Salary: $39,302 to $57,200

Job description: For administrative support technicians, the job mostly consists of processing administrative files, producing reports and conducting research. Legal support technicians will be expected to coordinate litigation files and follow up on them according to the prescribed deadlines and procedures.

Tax Dispute Professional

Salary: $45,606 to $87,368

Job description: This role involves analyzing disputed documents, facts and assessments, examining case law and coming to decisions about files involving tax disputes.

Information Technology Architecture Consultant

Salary: $45,606 to $87,368

Job description: This job consists of preparing for the development, implementation and maintenance of business systems, participating in roundtables and providing consulting expertise.

Information Technology Project Manager

Salary: $45,223 to $94,453

Job description: This job involves assisting with product development and enforcing database best practices. This role is expert-level, which involves more leadership responsibility.

Business Analyst

Salary: $45,223 to $85,866

Job description: This role consists of analyzing customer needs in order to plan how to meet them, including by carrying out studies and writing reports.

Professionals in Auditing or Tax Collection

Salary: $45,223 to $85,866

Job description: Auditing professionals are expected to conduct audits to validate businesses' and individuals' tax file compliance. Tax collection professionals analyze the financial situations of large companies and assess their ability to repay their debts.

Customer Relations Technician

Salary: $39,886 to $59,629

Job description: In this role, you'd be answering the phone to solve tax-related issues and inquiries for individuals and businesspeople.

Talent Acquisition Consultant in IT

Salary: $51,618 to $96,324

Job description: This job involves helping Revenu Québec's IT managers to develop staffing strategies and finding candidates in IT.

Senior Change Management Consultant (Expert Level)

Salary: $67,142 to $94,453

Job description: This role involves defining the guidelines for less senior team members' mandates, preparing measurable objectives and strategically advising business and organizational management teams.

Office Clerk

Salary: $36,489 to $46,571

Job description: Office clerks perform administrative support work, including preparing and processing files, searching for information and paying accounts.

Contract Lawyer

Salary: $70,988 to $139,544

Job description: In this role, you'd be advising Revenu Québec on contract law and drafting, reviewing and assessing proposed contracts, as well as consulting for other teams.

