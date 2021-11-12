A Storybook Christmas Village With 25,000 Lights Is Opening In Quebec
There's even an old-timey donut shop!
Drummondville — yes, Drummondville — is, perhaps, the unlikely heart of holiday cheer in Quebec. That's where you'll find the Village d'Antan, a living museum of 19th and 20th-century life, which transforms into a 25,000-light Christmas display every year.
Visitors are free to explore the festive streetscapes and enjoy some treats along the way from the old-timey general store and donut shop. A promo video shows street performers and roadside activities, too.
Local artisans and producers will also be selling their wares at Antan's Christmas market.
The holiday spectacular will take place on weekends from December 3 to 11 and every day (excluding December 25 and January 1) from December 17 to January 2, 2022.
Tickets go on sale on November 17.
Get the details below.
25,000-Light Christmas Village
Where: Village d'Antan, 1425, rue Montplaisir, Drummondville, QC
When: weekends from December 3 to 11; every day (excluding December 25 and January 1) from December 17 to January 2, 2022
Why You Need To Go: For a whimsical 19th-century holiday experience.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.