3 (!!!) Montreal Christmas Markets Are Coming To Bring Us Some Much-Needed Joy This Year
Downtown Montreal is FINALLY getting its Christmas market back!
Montreal is getting three Christmas markets this year from the folks at Noël Montréal.
In addition to the beloved and wildly successful Christmas village at the Atwater Market, Jean-Talon Market is also set to host its own holiday vendors for the second year in a row.
But the most exciting news might be the long-awaited return of the downtown Christmas market.
While last year visitors could only explore a "winter garden"-themed set of outdoor installations at Places des Arts, organizers tell MTL Blog that "the full Christmas market experience" is finally back again this year as the Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal.
Details about all three markets are limited, but complete programming is coming this fall to the Noël Montréal website.
For now, get the dates for each event below.
Montreal Christmas Markets
Where: Atwater Market, Jean-Talon Market, and Place des Arts, Montreal
When: Montreal Christmas Village at Atwater Market: November 25 to December 19, 2021
Jean-Talon Christmas Market: November 27 to December 23, 2021
Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal on Sainte-Catherine: November 20, 2021 to January 2, 2022
Why You Need To Go: For some much-needed holiday joy after a dreadful couple of years.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.