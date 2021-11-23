An 'Enchanted Winter Wonderland' With 1 Million Lights Is Opening 90 Minutes From Montreal
It looks extremely romantic.
Upper Canada Village's "Alight at Night" holiday festival is back. The 19th-century site will be illuminated with 1 million lights and transform into what a press release calls an "enchanted winter wonderland."
In addition to this twinkling spectacle of colour, the village will host the toy workshop of a "Victorian Saint Nick" and a "Sound and Light Show" at its Crysler Hall.
Freshly baked bread will await visitors in the village store.
Timed tickets to Alight at Night are on sale now on the Parks of the St. Lawrence website.
Admission is $15 per adult.
The festival is on from Thursday to Sunday between November 26 and December 16, and then seven nights a week through January 1 — with the exception of December 24 and 25, when the site will be closed.
Alight at Night is, of course, just one holiday event Montrealers can choose from this year.
A less luminous but perhaps equally charming Christmas village is opening right here in Quebec, at Drummondville's Village d'Antan.
The 25,000-light event will have street performers and roadside activities as well as treats for sale from its own old-timey general store and donut shop.
Antan will also showcase local creators and artisans at its Christmas market.
Get the details on the Village d'Antan event here and Upper Canada Village's Alight at Night festival below.
Alight At Night "Enchanted Winter Wonderland" At Upper Canada Village
Price: $15/adult
Where: Upper Canada Village, 13740 County Road 2, Morrisburg, ON
When:
- 5-10 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, November 26 to December 16
- 5-10 p.m. every day, December 16 to January 1
- Closed December 24 and 25
Why You Need To Go: To stroll among the holiday lights in this decked-out old-timey village.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.