A TikToker Got Accepted Into Law School While At Canadian Tire & The Moment Is Wholesome AF
"What, like, it's hard?" ⚖️
From the aisles of a retail store to the rule of law, one Canadian content creator got the biggest surprise in the most Canuck way possible.
Bailey Kaye, who goes by @skrrtthat on TikTok, posted a hilariously heartwarming clip of being accepted into law school while browsing the aisles of Canadian Tire.
Kaye, originally from Manitoba, moved to Vancouver to do their Bachelor of Arts in theatre, which they completed this year (with distinction, might I add). So, when the time came to apply to law schools, Kaye decided on three universities.
MTL Blog spoke with Kaye, who said that they'd already been rejected from two of their choice schools, including the University of British Columbia. After getting a "no" from two unis, Kaye said they had put the idea of going to law school entirely out of their mind, especially considering how late it was in the year.
@skrrtthat
Posting for attention because you know what??? I deserve it 💅 . . #lawschool #lawstudent #accepted #acceptance #crying #fyp #screamingcryingthrowinguprn #futurelawyer
In the 10-second TikTok, which has since garnered over 180,000 views and nearly 40,000 likes, Kaye says tearfully "I just got accepted in law school in the Canadian Tire." They may have been crying, but they were clearly tears of joy.
Kaye told MTL Blog that they were on the hunt for a blow-up pool for their backyard. "I was just browsing the clearance section fire to see what was on sale [and] texting my roommate who was at work," they said. "While I was waiting for him to reply, I checked my email and I saw the subject line 'School of Law — Congratulations'."
Despite forgetting about law school altogether, Kaye was given a last shot to live out everyone's Elle Woods fantasy.
While people most often receive news as big as law school acceptance at home, surrounded by loved ones, Kaye had no choice but to share the moment with one Canadian Tire employee who watched the entire scenario go down. Kaye said another customer quickly asked for help, breaking the awkwardness. Luckily for the TikTok creator, their dad was only a phone call away. There was "lots of crying," they told MTL Blog.
Commenters on Kaye's video quickly congratulated them on acceptance, many taking an opportunity to share the love.
"The most Canadian thing ever," one comment read. "You deserve all the attention for this," another TikTok user wrote.
In addition to the sea of congratulatory comments, some went for a more comedic route. "I didn't know Canadian Tire has a law school," one person wrote. "Ok but which aisle?" another comment read.
If you ever find yourself stuck in the clearance aisle of a Canadian Tire, remember, sometimes life has its own way of handing you good news instead of a discount. Just ask Kaye — now one TikTok video and law school acceptance richer.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.