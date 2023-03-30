A TikToker's Sneaky Online Shopping Hack To Save Serious Cash Has Gone Viral
A TikToker has gone viral with her sly trick to score big savings from online retailers. The video by New York influencer Sam Dean has already amassed 1.6M views encouraging shoppers to use unofficial checkout codes on orders for everything from clothing to electronics.
In the video, the shopping savant walks viewers through the benefit of applying "tester" promo codes to their online orders.
"A lot of time developers will forget to turn off the codes they were testing with on shopping sites," said Dean, who admits to working in tech.
The hack is simple yet effective. All you have to do is plug in common test codes. Dean lists over a dozen, including "100off," "test," "devtest," "promocodetest," "99off," "employee90" and "influencer."
"It won't work 90% of the time, but you'll be amazed the one time it will and you get something for free or 99% off," she said.
Commenters on the video shared their code hack success stories, with some users getting significant discounts on their purchases.
"I once got a code that was 'SAVE10' and I changed it to 'SAVE50' and got 50% off! It was life-changing," one viewer wrote.
"A dev code I know gets used a lot is 'company name + 100'," admitted another.
Others cautioned against using the hack against small businesses.
"Just remember, go after the big corporations," wrote one person, garnering over 11K likes and agreement from Dean.
For those who enjoy the thrill of thrifting, an added hunt for elusive codes that work could mean cashing in on major savings.