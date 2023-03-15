A Quebec TikToker Went Viral After Showing How Much Sugar Is In A McDonald's Shamrock Shake
The amount of sugar is STRIKING! 😳
In celebration of Saint Patrick's Day, you may be inclined to pick up a Shamrock Shake from McDonald's. However, you just might be disinclined after finding out how much sugar is actually in McDonald's St. Paddy's Day-themed medium-sized beverage.
Quebec content creator Joey Roselli, who goes by Joey Wellness online, has a series on TikTok where he measures how much sugar is in popular drinks such as Tim Horton's Iced Capps, Grape Soda, Mountain Dew, Starbuck's Frappucino's and of course, the Shamrock Shake.
Roselli tracks down the nutritional facts for a medium-sized Shamrock Shake on the official McDonald's page, which reveals the sugar content to be 97 grams. Yes, 97 grams. Roselli then measures out the exact amount using a scale, granulated sugar and sugar cubes for the full "omg" effect.
@joeywellness
How Much Sugar in McDonalds Shamrock Shake? #suga #sugar #mcdonalds #shamrockshake #green #health #awareness #nutrition #fyp
Now, while 97 grams may not sound like too much (especially if math isn't your thing) it certainly does look like a lot. Joey began measuring out the Shamrock Shake sugar content with granulated sugar first, which resulted in a whopping 20.5 teaspoons.
As for sugar cubes, the result was just as jarring. 97 grams of sugar came up to a total of 27.5 sugar cubes.
Roselli's TikTok has since garnered over two million views and over 100,000 likes, generating much agitation in the comments over how much sugar is in a single medium-sized shake.
"This should be illegal," one person wrote.
The Heart and Stroke Foundation recommends that Canadians "consume no more than 10% total calories per day from added sugars for an average 2,000 calorie-a-day diet," which is roughly 50 grams (or 12 teaspoons) of sugar per day.
Even if math isn't your thing, you will note that a medium-sized Shamrock Shake has nearly double the recommended amount of sugar, proving that just because something is green, it doesn't mean it's all that good for you.
*buys Shamrock Shake anyways*
MTL Blog reached out to McDonald's Canada for comment and will update the article as soon as they get back to us.