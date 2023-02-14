A TikToker Went Viral With Her Tearful Reaction To A Super Bowl Party Snub & Celebs Chimed In
"It's so mean. I don't know why I wasn't invited."
Every year, the Super Bowl is an excuse to see friends and eat tons of junk food while you wait for the halftime show. But as one Montrealer's viral TikTok video shows, it's also an opportunity for heartbreak. User notelizseguin's tearful reaction to an apparent Super Bowl party snub has amassed more than 1.1 million likes and 16,300 comments, including from some supportive celebrities.
"Here's to all the girlies who weren't invited to their friends' Super Bowl party tonight," user notelizseguin, who otherwise describes herself as 24-year-old Université de Montréal student Eliz Seguin, says between sobs.
Shark Tank superstar and real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran was among the commenters. "Sending you love," she wrote alongside a heart emoji. New York-based content creator Eli Rallo chimed in, too, commenting, "You deserve so much better oh my goodness sending u love."
Nickelodeon actor Madisyn Shipman also offered words of encouragement: "Aww girlie I'm so sorry! You [will] find your people, don't worry!"
Additional messages of support came from influencer Kat Dunn (of Big Brother fame), Australian actress Chloé Hayden and TikTok superstar Mr Williams.
Reached by MTL Blog, Seguin declined to comment on this story. In other videos on the platform, she shares beauty and fashion hacks, as well as moments from her daily life.