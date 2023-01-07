A Montreal Florist Went Viral On TikTok After Sharing Cringey Notes From Customers (VIDEO)
And they say chivalry is dead!
When it comes to romance in Montreal, it's safe to say chivalry certainly isn't dead one single bit.
Montreal florist Dounia Faydi went viral on TikTok after sharing some hilarious and slightly cringe notes from customers that really prove if he wanted to ladies…he would.
@douniafaydi
I guess Emailing her didn’t work 🤧
"Listen to this, it's currently 9:37 a.m. I just did my first delivery of the day," Faydi said at the beginning of the video where she can be seen standing in the Montreal flower shop.
The order? 20 gorgeous red roses. Classic, right?
"Traditional, romantic, we like that," she said. "But it's the note for me."
Dounia then grabbed the note and read off the two words that perfectly describe relationships in a digital world.
"Unblock me," the note read — with the client's Instagram handle and a heart beside it. Talk about going to great lengths to proclaim your love, eh?
Faydi's TikTok has since garnered over 4 million views and 630,000 likes – inspiring a series of clips of her reading off other swoon-worthy customer notes.
In another TikTok video, Dounia reads off a card that says "'cause my heart belongs to you, I'll risk it all for you," which just so happens to be the lyrics to The Weeknd's song 'After Hours'.
As if that wasn't enough, another hilarious order included a note that read "Big P and a big bunda," which makes it clear Montreal love stories are not as few and far between as you might've thought.