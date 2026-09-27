Voters in Quebec are heading to the first day of advance polling in general election

Advance polls open in Quebec general election
Advance polls open in Quebec general election
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon meets a convinced sovereigns, Helene Morin while visiting a local market in Quebec City, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Quebecers are going to the polls for a provincial election on Oct. 5.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

Polls are opening for the first day of advance polling in Quebec ahead of general elections.

Voters have the option of voting today and on Monday, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m, ahead of the Oct. 5 election.

Five parties are expecting to win seats in the election — the Coalition Avenir Québec, the Parti Québécois, the Quebec Liberals, the Quebec Conservatives and Québec solidaire.

Claims of foreign interference dominated the campaign on Friday and Saturday.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette said she was concerned Americans might try to support the sovereigntist Parti Québécois to destabilize Canada.

Her rivals were skeptical about the warnings, and Fréchette also said that there was no indication of interference in the current campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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