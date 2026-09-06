8 magical autumn towns in Quebec with cozy shops and leaf-covered streets
Fall colours, pumpkin spice lattes and tons of charm await. 🧡
Autumn in Quebec is a beautiful time of year, as the province's charming small towns and national parks transform into real-life postcards filled with red, orange and yellow leaves.
If you're looking for a fall getaway that feels like something out of a storybook, there are plenty of cozy villages to soak up the season without having to travel too far.
We've rounded up some of the prettiest towns in La Belle Province that are worth adding to your fall bucket list. From picturesque main streets lined with cafes and local boutiques to historic villages surrounded by golden forests, these spots are like stepping into a fairytale.
Here are eight Quebec towns with quaint shops, charming streets and beautiful nature that come alive in the fall.
Val-David
Why You Need To Go: Located about an hour north of Montreal, halfway between Saint-Sauveur and Mont-Tremblant, Val-David is a village in the Laurentians region chock-full of nature and beauty.
Surrounded by forest and rocky cliffs, the village is perfect for outdoor adventurers, especially in fall.
One of the best places in the area to get outdoors is the Parc régional de Val-David–Val-Morin, which offers 60 kilometres of hiking trails, more than 500 routes and 100 boulders for climbing, 35 kilometres of mountain bike trails, and several rest and picnic areas.
After your fill of outdoor fun, check out Rue de l’Église, Val-David’s main street, which offers art galleries, eateries, shops and bakeries.
Sutton
Why You Need To Go: Sutton is a true mountain village in the Eastern Townships makes for the perfect autumn getaway.
Mont Sutton provides the setting for tons of adventure. Here, you can go mountain biking, enjoy ziplining or a zipline coaster, and explore a network of scenic hiking trails.
The Sentier du Village-Montagne trail links the mountain and the heart of the village, meaning visitors can go from the village all the way to the mountain on foot.
You'll also find a number of vineyards and cycling routes here where you can admire the fall colours.
In September, Mont Sutton's Fall Festival also offers plenty to do and see, with chairlift rides, hiking, mountain biking, ziplining and free food and music at the foot of the slopes.
Magog
Why You Need To Go: Set in the Eastern Townships, the town of Magog is a scenic spot perfect for a fall visit.
Located just over an hour from Montreal, the town boasts beautiful views of Lake Memphremagog, as well as the magnificent Mont Orford.
There are plenty of places to see fall colours in the area. The striking Abbaye de St-Benoit-du-Lac is a popular site, where you can admire the beautiful structure and even enjoy apple-picking in its surrounding orchards, which are home to 3,500 apple trees.
Magog also offers several hiking routes, including in Le Marais de la Rivière-aux-Cerises, a wetland area with several year-round trails that lead past unique flora and fauna, where you can discover well-preserved marshlands and two vineyards.
The downtown area also offers many boutiques and art galleries, as well as several terraces and restaurants.
Chesterville
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Centre-du-Québec, between Montreal and Quebec City, Chesterville is a scenic small town set among the rolling Appalachian foothills.
Its nickname makes perfect sense once you see the landscape, which is a blend of valleys, mountains and tranquil lakes that could easily be mistaken for the Swiss countryside.
In the area, you can also take in the town's scenery and its iconic Saint Paul Catholic Church, recognized as a heritage site for its Casavant organ and magnificent interior.
Just minutes away, you can also visit the Parc du Mont Arthabaska, a vast nature park that offers 10 kilometres of hiking trails and breathtaking viewpoints.
Lac-Brome
Why You Need To Go: Located about 75 minutes from Montreal in the heart of the townships, Lac-Brome has everything you need for the perfect autumn escape.
Considered one of the most beautiful villages in Quebec, Lac-Brome offers pretty country roads, nature, and a magnificent lake. In the town and surrounding area, you'll find charming bistros, cafes, bakeries and restaurants, as well as boutiques and shops.
Lac-Brome offers a network of wooded trails with enchanting landscapes to explore, including forest and lakeside trails that are right in the heart of nature.
One particularly pretty spot is the Coldbrook Path, a wooded trail that connects the heart of the village to the Lake Brome Path.
Call's Mills is another beautiful spot to take in the autumn scenery. The 1-kilometre wooded trail can be accessed from Call's Mills Park, a few minutes outside West Brome, and is suitable for walking or biking.
La Malbaie
Why You Need To Go: La Malbaie is a small town in the Charlevoix region with endless charm.
Known as the birthplace of resorts in Canada, the town is home to golf courses, bike paths, hiking trails, sea kayaking on the St. Lawrence, and delicious local gastronomy, and makes for a great base to explore the surrounding region.
Located less than two hours from Quebec City, La Malbaie offers a blend of outdoor adventure as well as the perfect setting to slow down and unwind.
Fall is when the area really comes to life. A great spot to see fall colours in the area can be found in the nearby Parc National des Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie.
Here, you'll find glacial valleys, majestic waterfalls, canoe and kayak adventures, and plenty of scenic trails that can be discovered on foot or by bike.Tourisme Charlevoix website
North Hatley
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in the Eastern Townships region, North Hatley is a charming village nestled at the tip of Lake Massawippi.
Founded in 1897, the village is known as one of the most beautiful small towns of Quebec.
Over the years, many of the charming, century-old homes in the village have been transformed into cute inns, B&Bs and restaurants. Wandering through town, you might feel as though you're wandering through a Hallmark-style town like something out of a movie.
One of the prettiest stays in town is the Manoir Hovey, a 5-star hotel renowned for its refined, country-style decor and beautiful lake views.
The beginning of the fall, when the leaves start to change, is a spectacular time to tour the village by bike or on foot.
Until mid-October, you can also shop for fresh fruits and vegetables, breads, cheeses, honey, flowers, and much more at the North Hatley Farmer's Market.
Mont-Tremblant
Why You Need To Go: Known as a winter destination thanks to its famous ski resort, Mont-Tremblant is also a stunning place to visit in the fall.
Visit the pedestrian village at the resort to find cobblestone streets, colourful buildings, and mountain views, a scene that's made even prettier when surrounded by hues of orange and gold.
Take a gondola ride to see panoramic views of the Laurentians as the leaves change colour, explore scenic hiking trails or embark on a picturesque cycling route in the lush mountain landscape.
You can also visit Mont-Tremblant National Park, where you'll find a number of hiking trails (both long and short) that lead through the Laurentian wilderness.
Less than 10 minutes away, you can also get incredible views of fall foliage at the Sentier des cimes Laurentides, a walk that will take you high above the trees.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.