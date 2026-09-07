This Quebec spot is like a fall storybook with cute little cafes and 'Gilmore Girls' vibes
It's even prettier once the leave start to change. 🍂
Calling all Gilmore Girls fans! If you've ever dreamed of spending fall wandering through a charming little town where colourful leaves line the streets, cozy cafes are around every corner, and every building looks like it belongs in a storybook, you don't have to journey far.
You can visit a charming destination that's like a real-life version of Stars Hollow — and you don't even have to leave the province.
About a 3-hour drive from Montreal, Quebec City is a magical spot to visit all year long, but especially in the fall.
While the city is frequently lauded for its European flair and immersive French culture, it also offers an undeniably Hallmark-esque charm that any Gilmore Girls fan is sure to love.
While the whole city is filled with cute spots and beautiful views, one of its most charming areas can be found in its Old Town.
Passing through the fortified walls of the city's old town, you'll discover an area with 18th- and 19th-century buildings housing bakeries, bistros and boutiques, and cobblestone streets with cute cafes decked out in fall decor.
Add in the European-style architecture and plenty of places to grab a warm drink, and it can feel a little like you've wandered right onto the set of Gilmore Girls.
Among the many cute places to grab a hot drink is a charming cafe that's transforming into a little slice of Stars Hollow for the fall.
Located in the Charlesbourg neighbourhood of Quebec City, about 20 minutes from the Old Town, Cody Cafe is a cozy spot offering coffee and an inviting space to do some work or enjoy some leisure time.
The cafe has introduced a "Stars Hollow" menu with four Gilmore Girls-themed drinks, and also gave its interior a cozy makeover that'll have you feeling just like Rory and Lorelai in no time.
After warming up with a hot drink, make sure to spend some time taking in Quebec City's fall colours. They can be seen all around the city, in spots like Battlefield Park and Bois-de-Cologne Park.
For a different perspective of the city, head to the Plains of Abraham. The enormous, historic park is beautiful throughout the year, but fall gives it an extra dose of magic.
The changing trees create a colourful backdrop, and the walking paths are perfect for a leisurely autumn stroll.
It's also close to some of Quebec City's most iconic sights, making it easy to work into a day of exploring.
Another spot worth visiting is the Dufferin Terrace, where you can take in views of the St. Lawrence River and the surrounding scenery. In fall, the combination of historic architecture and colourful foliage makes the area look like something from a postcard.
For travelling between the two spots, take the Governors' Promenade, which is located at the far end of the Dufferin Terrace and leads to the Plains of Abraham. The promenade is surrounded by trees that burst into colour come fall, making it a scenic way to get around the city.
If you're visiting Quebec City in the fall, it's also worth venturing just outside the historic centre to see Montmorency Falls.
The waterfall is higher than Niagara Falls at 83 metres tall, and the surrounding landscape becomes particularly beautiful when autumn colours arrive.
You can admire the falls from different viewpoints at its base, or take a cable car to the top of the cliff to admire the falls from a unique vantage point.
Once you reach the top, walk across the suspension bridge to feel the power of the falls and admire views of the rushing water.
After a day of walking around, settle into a cozy restaurant for a meal before wandering through the softly illuminated streets of Old Quebec.
With its historic architecture, twinkling lights and European charm, the city is even more magical at night.
While it might not have a gazebo or a Stars Hollow town meeting, the combination of cute cafes, charming streets and autumn colours makes Quebec City the perfect place to channel your inner Lorelai and Rory this fall.
Grab a hot drink, wander the cobblestone streets, and you'll be feeling like a Gilmore Girl in no time.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.