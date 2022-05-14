Air Transat Is Having A Summer Seat Sale & You Can Fly From Montreal To Amsterdam For $630
Get in on some sweet deals to down south, Europe or the US! ✈️
With travel restrictions eased, there's no better time to book a vacation than now. Luckily, Air Transat is currently having their "Summer Vibes" seat sale with deals on flights from Montreal to an array of locations down south, to the United States, and Europe.
The "Summer Vibes" promo is on up until May 23, 2022, and it's certainly not a sale to miss out on.
Summer Vibes Seat Sale Warmer days are on the way in Canada! Exciting summer adventures by the lake or high up the mountains await your clients.\n\nFull details \nhttps://www.airtransat.com/en-GB/air-transat-uk\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/FLYXW7cM68— Air Transat (@Air Transat) 1652364722
Montrealers can benefit from a handful of deals including a trip from Montreal to Amsterdam departing on May 26 to June 3, 2022, for as low as $626.
Considering transatlantic flights can often times near the $1,000 range when it comes to flight costs, any trip to Europe for less is pretty much a score.
Air Transat is also offering flights from Montreal to Lisbon departing on September 9 to September 15 for $608, or to the city of love and lights, Paris from May 22 to June 1 for $717.
The summer seat sale also applies to various trips over to the United States.
If you're looking to get a taste of the West Coast of the US, Air Transat is offering flights from Montreal to Los Angeles for $599 or to San Francisco for $641. Not too shabby, right?
The promotion is for travel until October 31, 2022, and includes no change fees.
So, if you book your flight today and need to change up your plans, don't fret, 'cause you can modify both the date and destination at no cost up to 24 hours before your departure, Air Transat stated.
What are you waiting for? Get packing and bon voyage!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.