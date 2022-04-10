Air Transat Is Re-Adding Direct Flights From Montreal To 6 Cities In France That Aren't Paris
Making it easier for you to discover places like Marseille and Toulouse!
Travel is back and airlines are finally starting to add all kinds of direct flights from Montreal again. This includes Air Transat, which is finally allowing Montrealers to go directly from the 514 to Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, and Toulouse again as of April.
This is perfect for anyone looking to discover different parts of France that aren't Paris or those with family and friends in any of these cities.
Air Transat announced this news in a press release on April 8.
Here's a look at when flights to these different French cities will be restarting with Air Transat:
And for those who are still stuck on going on a Paris adventure, there's good news for you too.
Air Transat will also be re-launching its non-stop services to Paris from Quebec City and Toronto plus increasing its flights between Montreal and Paris, providing up to 14 of these flights per week.
"It is a real pleasure for us to re-establish our flights to the French provinces. These are routes that have been an integral part of our flight program for many years and most of which we operate on an exclusive basis," said Joseph Adamo, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and President TDC at Air Transat.
The link between Canada and France is very valuable, and as our global recovery accelerates, we look forward to recovery, we look forward to meeting the significant latent demand. We know that travellers, whether on vacation or reuniting with loved ones, particularly appreciate the ease of getting to their final destination non-stop, especially on our new generation aircraft," Adamo added.
