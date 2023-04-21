Bath & Body Works Canada Is Having A Buy 1, Get 1 Sale With Many Spring Scents To Choose From
The sale is on until April 23!
Bath & Body Works has a limited-time Buy one, get one sale on all of its candles, and you can get your hands on several scrumptious spring and summer scents.
Whether you're looking for a special gift, want to replenish your candle collection or are simply obsessed with Bath & Body Works (right there with you), this might be the perfect time to stock up.
You can choose from loads of seasonal scents including A Thousand Wishes, Lavender Vanilla, Pink Pineapple Sunrise, Cactus Blossom, Sugared Lemonade, Fresh Mint & Tea Tree, Fresh Cut Lilacs, and Blue Sky Breeze, to name a few.
If you're looking for something a bit more classic, don't fret, many of Bath & Body's works best sellers are also on sale, including Champagne Toast, Mahogany Teakwood, Mahogany Balsam, Vanilla Bean and Peach Bellini.
After finally dropping an online Bath & Body Works store in Canada, you don't even have to go anywhere to score this sweet steal. Oh, and you don't even need a code, either.
All you gotta do is add any two candles (single or three-wick) of your choice to your cart, checkout and Bath & Body Works will automatically give you the lowest-priced item completely free.
Bath & Body Works Canada is also having a sale on body care with a buy-three-get-three-free deal. You can also grab five hand soaps for $28 and five wallflower fragrance refills for $28.
The BOGO candle sale is on until April 23, 2023.
Happy shopping!