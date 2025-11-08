A massive indoor water park near Montreal is set to start construction — Here's what we know
Waterslides in the winter?
Imagine riding waterslides in the middle of winter — without leaving Quebec. That's the promise of Mōrea Parc Aquatique, a massive indoor tropical-style water park coming to the greater Montreal area.
Planned for Cité Mirabel, the project aims to offer a resort-style escape close to home, with hotels, entertainment, dining and family attractions all connected under one roof.
The development has been in the works for years, and a new video from the team behind the project shared fresh details on what to expect.
Here's everything we know so far.
What is Mōrea Parc Aquatique?
Mōrea is planned as a large indoor water park and entertainment complex inspired by the look and feel of a tropical getaway. The park is being built in Cité Mirabel, roughly 45 minutes north of Montreal (near Highway 15). The $175 to $200 million development is designed to bring a wave of new tourism to the region.
Mōrea was first announced in 2021 under the name MOANA Aquatics Centre, but was later rebranded to better reflect the project's identity. The new name also allowed the team to keep its mascot, a blue turtle named Mo, as part of the brand.
The attractions inside
Mōrea will feature more than 20 water attractions for all ages, including a water roller coaster, an indoor surf zone, a lazy river, and large interactive play areas. One headline slide is being described as the first of its kind on the planet.
In a recent YouTube video update, developer Ray Junior Courtemanche revealed new design features. One of the biggest additions is a set of translucent waterslides that exit the building and loop over the drop-off area, so visitors outside will actually see riders sliding through the tubes.
The building will use curtain wall glass to bring in natural daylight, which Courtemanche says will help guests feel comfortable inside the space even during the darker winter months.
However, one common water park feature not included is a wave pool.
A few months ago, Courtemanche explained that wave pools take up too much space, require large amounts of water, and come with a higher injury risk. The focus is instead on slides, surf, and more immersive water experiences.
The inspiration behind it
Courtemanche says the idea came from wanting to create a major attraction that families here could enjoy without needing to fly to a faraway destination.
"People shouldn't have to travel across the world to experience something magical. I wanted to build that here," he said.
He added that the park is positioned to act as a natural stop between Montreal and Tremblant. The idea is that visitors heading north will make Mirabel part of their trip.
More than just a water park
The full development is planned as a destination resort. It will include two hotels connected by a skywalk, a spa and wellness centre, restaurants, boutiques, rooftop event spaces, and a 1,500-seat theatre for shows and large events.
It will also feature a major convention centre with 65,000 square feet of total space, including a 30,000 square foot main hall, making it the largest convention centre on Montreal's North Shore.
A multi-level parking structure will hold roughly 1,350 to 1,450 cars and will be connected to the park via an indoor walkway to keep guests warm in winter.
Getting there
The facility will be built at 14940 Rang Petite Côte des Ange in Mirabel.
In one video, Courtemanche walked viewers through the future site and traffic flow plan, confirming several new design details:
- Chaumont Street will become one-way to avoid traffic bottlenecks
- Separate drop-offs for school buses, coaches, taxis/Uber and Exo public transit
- A raised pedestrian skywalk will link the multi-level parking structure directly to the water park so guests avoid winter weather
- Parking for 1,800 to 1,900 vehicles, with a 13-storey parking structure including shops on the ground floor
Courtemanche says the goal is a smooth visitor experience "from car door to waterslide," especially during peak winter weekends and tourist season.
When is it opening?
The first phase of construction is set to begin in the summer of 2026.
The first phase, which includes the water park and one of the hotels, is expected to open in 2028. Additional elements, such as the theatre and convention centre, will open after.
If all goes to plan, Quebecers could soon be spending their snow days floating a lazy river instead.