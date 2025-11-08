Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

A massive indoor water park near Montreal is set to start construction — Here's what we know

Waterslides in the winter?

Mōrea Parc Aquatique.

The park is being built in Cité Mirabel, roughly 45 minutes north of Montreal.

Mōrea Parc Aquatique | Facebook
Senior Writer

Imagine riding waterslides in the middle of winter — without leaving Quebec. That's the promise of Mōrea Parc Aquatique, a massive indoor tropical-style water park coming to the greater Montreal area.

Planned for Cité Mirabel, the project aims to offer a resort-style escape close to home, with hotels, entertainment, dining and family attractions all connected under one roof.

The development has been in the works for years, and a new video from the team behind the project shared fresh details on what to expect.

Here's everything we know so far.

What is Mōrea Parc Aquatique?

Mōrea is planned as a large indoor water park and entertainment complex inspired by the look and feel of a tropical getaway. The park is being built in Cité Mirabel, roughly 45 minutes north of Montreal (near Highway 15). The $175 to $200 million development is designed to bring a wave of new tourism to the region.

Mōrea was first announced in 2021 under the name MOANA Aquatics Centre, but was later rebranded to better reflect the project's identity. The new name also allowed the team to keep its mascot, a blue turtle named Mo, as part of the brand.

The attractions inside

Mōrea will feature more than 20 water attractions for all ages, including a water roller coaster, an indoor surf zone, a lazy river, and large interactive play areas. One headline slide is being described as the first of its kind on the planet.

In a recent YouTube video update, developer Ray Junior Courtemanche revealed new design features. One of the biggest additions is a set of translucent waterslides that exit the building and loop over the drop-off area, so visitors outside will actually see riders sliding through the tubes.

The building will use curtain wall glass to bring in natural daylight, which Courtemanche says will help guests feel comfortable inside the space even during the darker winter months.

However, one common water park feature not included is a wave pool.

A few months ago, Courtemanche explained that wave pools take up too much space, require large amounts of water, and come with a higher injury risk. The focus is instead on slides, surf, and more immersive water experiences.

The inspiration behind it

Courtemanche says the idea came from wanting to create a major attraction that families here could enjoy without needing to fly to a faraway destination.

"People shouldn't have to travel across the world to experience something magical. I wanted to build that here," he said.

He added that the park is positioned to act as a natural stop between Montreal and Tremblant. The idea is that visitors heading north will make Mirabel part of their trip.

More than just a water park

The full development is planned as a destination resort. It will include two hotels connected by a skywalk, a spa and wellness centre, restaurants, boutiques, rooftop event spaces, and a 1,500-seat theatre for shows and large events.

It will also feature a major convention centre with 65,000 square feet of total space, including a 30,000 square foot main hall, making it the largest convention centre on Montreal's North Shore.

A multi-level parking structure will hold roughly 1,350 to 1,450 cars and will be connected to the park via an indoor walkway to keep guests warm in winter.

Getting there

The facility will be built at 14940 Rang Petite Côte des Ange in Mirabel.

In one video, Courtemanche walked viewers through the future site and traffic flow plan, confirming several new design details:

  • Chaumont Street will become one-way to avoid traffic bottlenecks
  • Separate drop-offs for school buses, coaches, taxis/Uber and Exo public transit
  • A raised pedestrian skywalk will link the multi-level parking structure directly to the water park so guests avoid winter weather
  • Parking for 1,800 to 1,900 vehicles, with a 13-storey parking structure including shops on the ground floor

Courtemanche says the goal is a smooth visitor experience "from car door to waterslide," especially during peak winter weekends and tourist season.

When is it opening?

The first phase of construction is set to begin in the summer of 2026.

The first phase, which includes the water park and one of the hotels, is expected to open in 2028. Additional elements, such as the theatre and convention centre, will open after.

If all goes to plan, Quebecers could soon be spending their snow days floating a lazy river instead.

From Your Site Articles
morea water parkmontreal water parkmontreal newsquebec water park
MontrealNewsNews
  • Alexander Sciola
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Major Montreal road closures are coming this weekend — along with a full REM shutdown

Anyone heading to the West Island, South Shore, or crossing through central Montreal should give themselves extra time.

Montreal's Christmas bar is open for the season and it looks like a winter wonderland

Pass the egg nog! 🎄

Montreal ranked among the world's top cities for 2026 but 2 Canadian spots finished way ahead

At least we're in the top 50!

The world's best economy class airlines were ranked and a Canadian company topped the list

It's not Air Canada or WestJet.

Montreal could see 2 more days with ZERO public transit this month as STM strike continues

Here we go again.

5 Montreal Tim Hortons locations got hit with thousands in health inspection fines in 2025

Always fresh?

A holiday train is rolling into Montreal this month with festive lights and free concerts

Smash Mouth is performing!

Canadian Tire just launched a Hudson's Bay holiday collection & yes, the iconic stripes are back

The Bay may be gone, but the stripes are making a festive comeback this winter.