A holiday train is rolling into Montreal this month with festive lights and free concerts
Smash Mouth is performing!
One of the most charming holiday traditions in North America is rolling back into Quebec this month, bringing free concerts, thousands of twinkling lights, and plenty of Christmas spirit along for the ride.
The CPKC Holiday Train is returning for its 27th annual tour, travelling across Canada and the United States from November 19 to December 21. The festive train brings live music and a full light show to more than 100 towns and cities, all to support local food banks during one of the busiest times of the year.
Quebec is once again helping launch the tour. The first Canadian stops take place in the Montreal area on Tuesday, November 19, with evening events planned in Montreal West and Beaconsfield. This year’s performers include Smash Mouth and Canadian rocker JJ Wilde, who will play a mix of holiday favourites and their most popular songs from the train’s foldout stage.
What is the CPKC Holiday Train?
The CPKC Holiday Train is a 1,000-foot-long railcar setup that turns into a travelling concert and light show. Admission is completely free, and visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item or make a small monetary donation. All contributions collected at each stop go directly to local food banks in that community.
Since the very first Holiday Train departed in 1999, the initiative has raised more than $26 million and collected over 5.4 million pounds of food for families across Canada and the United States.
All the 2025 Quebec stops
Here's where you can experience it in person this month:
Wednesday, November 19
Montreal West
7:00 to 7:30 p.m.
Montreal West EXO Commuter Station, Montreal West, Quebec
With Smash Mouth and JJ Wilde
Beaconsfield
8:30 to 9:00 p.m.
Beaconsfield EXO Commuter Station, Beaconsfield, Montreal
With Smash Mouth and JJ Wilde
Sunday, November 23
Lac-Mégantic
12:00 to 12:30 p.m.
Rue Cartier between Rue Lemieux and Rue Maisonneuve, Lac-Mégantic, Quebec
With Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell
Sherbrooke
4:45 to 5:15 p.m.
795 Rue de la Rand, Sherbrooke, Quebec
With Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell
Farnham
8:30 to 9:00 p.m.
191 Rue Victoria, Farnham, Quebec
With Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell
Monday, November 24
Kahnawake
5:00 to 5:30 p.m.
Old Malone Road, Kahnawake, Quebec
With Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell
Saint-Constant
6:00 to 6:30 p.m.
Sainte Catherine EXO Station, Saint-Constant, Quebec
With Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell
Delson
6:55 to 7:20 p.m.
1 Chemin de la Gare, Delson, Quebec
With Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell
Saint-Mathieu
7:50 to 8:15 p.m.
École Jacques-Barclay, 368 Rue Principale, Saint-Mathieu, Quebec
With Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell
Lacolle
9:00 to 9:30 p.m.
10 Rue Sainte-Marie, Lacolle, Quebec
With Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell
You can check the full schedule, including the rest of the Canadian and U.S. stops, on the CPKC website.
CPKC Holiday Train
Price: Free. Donations to local food banks are appreciated
When: November 19 to 24, 2025 (Quebec stops)
Why You Should Go: It's one of the most uplifting holiday traditions in the country. Live music, glowing lights, and community spirit, all while helping families in need.