This dazzling city near Montreal is one of the best places in the world to spend Christmas
Here's why you need to go. 🎄✨
If you’ve ever dreamed of spending Christmas in a real-life snow globe, there’s possibly no place in Canada that better delivers festive magic than this Quebec spot.
Just a short road trip from Montreal, this centuries-old city blends old-world charm, small-town ambiance, twinkling lights, and cozy traditions that will make you feel like you've walked right into a holiday movie.
Quebec City transforms into a breathtaking winter wonderland during the holidays, making it one of the most enchanting spots in the world to celebrate Christmas.
In fact, the city was named among the best places in the world to celebrate Christmas by Condé Nast Traveler, ranking alongside iconic Christmas destinations like New York City and Edinburgh.
Old Quebec is where the heart of the Christmas magic can be found. Beginning at the end of November, the area is transformed into a real Christmas village, like something out of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol.
Here, you'll find cobblestone streets blanketed in snow and festive decorations on every corner. The old-world district comes alive with twinkling lights and a cozy, festive atmosphere.
There's so much to do and see in the city during the holiday season. Among the must-visit spots is Quebec City's German Christmas Market.
Spread across five sites in Old Quebec, the market features wooden chalets with holiday vendors selling gifts, handmade goods, and treats such as hot chocolate, mulled wine, and German and European specialties.
Nearby, Place D’Youville offers an open-air skating rink surrounded by sparkling lights and historic architecture, the perfect setting for a winter skate.
Be sure to also visit the iconic Quartier Petit-Champlain, where Christmas decorating is taken to a whole new level. The narrow pedestrian lanes are lined with boutiques and bistros decked out in lights, pine boughs, and holiday decor, creating a storybook setting that looks straight out of a Hallmark movie.
If you're visiting just after Christmas, you can also venture just outside the city to the Hôtel de Glace, a one-of-a-kind accommodation built entirely from ice and snow each winter.
The hotel offers accommodations starting in January, but even if you don’t spend the night, you can tour the glistening ice sculptures and sip a cocktail from an ice glass at the frozen bar starting at the end of December.
Whether you’re wandering through Old Quebec’s festive streets, skating under the stars, or simply admiring the snow-covered architecture, Quebec City wraps you in the spirit of the season.
It’s no wonder it’s often ranked among the best Christmas destinations in the world — a magical, European-style escape that’s only a few hours away from Montreal.
