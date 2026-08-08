8 beaches in Quebec with sandy shores and crystal waters that feel like the tropics
A tropical-style escape is closer than you think. 🌴
If you're looking for a beautiful beach to spend the dog days of summer, you don't have to travel far. Right here in La Belle Province, you can find beaches with soft sand and crystal-clear waters that are like a slice of the tropics.
From crystal-clear turquoise waves to long golden beaches that could pass for an island getaway, these spots prove you don't need to take an international flight to find vacation-worthy scenery.
Pack your sunscreen, towel and beach bag — here are eight beaches in Quebec with sandy shores and clear waters to soak up the last of the summer.
Saint-Timothée Islands Regional Park
Price: $15 per adult for admission
Address: 240 Rue St. Laurent, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC
Why You Need To Go: In the Montérégie region, just under an hour from Montreal, you'll find Saint-Timothée Islands Regional Park, a gorgeous park home to a sandy beach with tropical-like water.
Comprised of an archipelago, the park is mainly made up of two islands located in the St. Lawrence River.
The water here can take on an almost turquoise hue similar to that of beaches in the tropics, which is why it's been dubbed the "Caribbean of Quebec," according to Bonjour Quebec.
The beach at Saint-Timothée Islands Regional Park is open every day until August 17, and on the weekends of August 23, 24, 30 and 31, as well as September 1.
Du Havre Beach
Price: Free to visit
Address: Havre-Aubert Island, Îles de la Madeleine, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in Eastern Quebec, Du Havre Beach is a 12-kilometre stretch of soft, velvet sand set on the gorgeous Îles de la Madeleine archipelago.
Also known as Sandy Hook or Du Havre-Aubert Beach, Du Havre is one of the island's most famous beaches, renowned for its pristine, sandy shores, rolling, gentle waves, sand dunes, and views of the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
You'll find comfortable water temperatures here, ideal for taking a dip. In mid-August, the water temperature reaches 18 C, and can even surpass 20 C in the area's lagoons and bays.
The temperatures stay warm enough for comfortable swimming until late September.
Dune du Sud Beach
Price: Free to visit
Address: Havre aux Maisons Island, Îles de la Madeleine, QC
Why You Need To Go: Also located on the Îles de la Madeleine archipelago, Dune du Sud Beach is known as one of the longest and most breathtaking beaches in the province.
Stretching roughly 22 kilometres, the golden beach connects several of the islands and delivers endless views of crystal-clear water and windswept cliffs.
The sand here is soft and pale, and on sunny days, the water glows in shades of turquoise and deep blue, making it easy to forget you haven't actually left Canada.
The water here is calm, making it perfect for swimmers of all ages. On the other side is the long Dune du Sud, also named La Cormorandière, where you can walk along the sand for hours.
Saint-Zotique Beach
Price: $16 per person
When: Until September 6, 2026
Address: 105 81e Ave, Saint-Zotique, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located just 45 minutes from Montreal on the shore of the Lac Saint-François, Plage Saint-Zotique offers a pristine beach with clear blue waters.
The sandy beach features thatched-roof cabanas that make it look more like a Caribbean retreat than a spot set in La Belle Province.
Pair this with on-site treats and snacks and live band/DJ events, and it'd be easy to feel like you're on a tropical vacation.
You can also go on an adventure on the lake by renting a pedal boat, canoe, kayak or paddleboard.
Baie de Beauport
Price: Free entry
When: Until September 7, 2026
Address: 1, chemin de la Baie de Beauport, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in Beauport, just 5 minutes from Quebec City, and set along the St. Lawrence River, this bay offers a beautiful beach with tons of activities, including concerts, yoga sessions, pumptrack, paddleboarding, sailing and windsurfing.
The Bay allows swimming in a designated and supervised area during the summer season, until September 7, 2026.
An on-site bar offers a selection of beverages to cool off with, serving up everything from cocktails to mocktails and slushies. There's also a food truck and ice cream counter where you can enjoy a selection of meals, snacks, and frozen treats.
Les Dunes de Tadoussac
Price: Free to visit
Address: Chemin de la Rivière-du-Moulin-à-Baude, Tadoussac, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located just minutes from the heart of the village of Tadoussac, Les Dunes de Tadoussac offer a unique landscape where golden sand meets boreal forest and the St. Lawrence River.
The site is popular for picnics and offers breathtaking views of the fjord. While it's a beautiful beach, keep in mind that the water here is very cold.
Tadoussac is also known as one of the best places in the world for whale watching, so keep your eyes peeled to spot whales breaching just offshore.
Afterwards, explore the village to find coffee shops, restaurants and more, all within walking distance.
Cap Bon-Ami
Price: $10 per adult (free with Canada Strong Pass)
Address: 2286 Bd de Grande-Grève, Gaspé, QC
Why You Need To Go: Set in Forillon National Park just a few minutes from Gaspé, Cap-Bon-Ami is a stunning spot home to a scenic pebble beach.
With its turquoise water, cliffs and pristine beach, the spot looks like a little slice of paradise, right here in Quebec.
Though it typically costs $10 to enter the park, visitors can take advantage of free admission to Forillon National Park and discounted overnight stays with the Canada Strong Pass, which is available until September 7, 2026.
While here, don't miss a hike to the Cap-Bon-Ami lookout. While it's a steep trail, the views are worth it, with views of the ocean and forest as far as the eye can see.
Aguanish Beach
Price: Free
Address: Aguanish Beach - Rue du Site, Aguanish, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located on Quebec’s North Coast, Aguanish Beach runs along the shore of the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
The beautiful, sandy beach is located between the Aguanish River and the St. Lawrence River, which meet at the end of a peninsula. Come here to lay out on the sand and take in the stunning views of the water.
While it's a trek from cities like Montreal or Quebec City, the trip is worth it. The beach offers several kilometres of pristine sand and clear waters, and a small campground allows visitors to sleep directly on the beach.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.