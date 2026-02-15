This 22 km Quebec beach with dreamy golden sand and turquoise waves is worth visiting in 2026
It's the perfect summer getaway spot. ☀️
Already thinking about the trips you'll take in 2026? If you want to visit a golden beach with soft sand, turquoise waves and tropical vibes, you don't need to leave the country to do so — in fact, you don't even need to leave the province.
Tucked away in the middle of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, right here in Quebec, is a stretch of sand that feels more like a far-flung island escape than a destination in eastern Canada.
Located on the Îles de la Madeleine archipelago, Dune du Sud Beach is known as one of the longest and most breathtaking beaches in the province.
Stretching roughly 22 kilometres, the golden beach connects several of the islands and delivers endless views of crystal-clear water and windswept cliffs.
The sand here is soft and pale, and on sunny days, the water glows in shades of turquoise and deep blue, making it easy to forget you haven't actually left Canada.
Red cliffs sculpted by the sea shelter one side of the beach. At low tide, you can explore the holes, caves and grottos created by the cliffs.
Dune du Sud also offers surprisingly swimmable conditions in summer. This water here is calm, making it perfect for swimmers of all ages. On the other side is the long Dune du Sud, also named La Cormorandière, where you can walk along the sand for hours.
The steady coastal breeze among the islands also makes this beach a great spot for windsurfing.
Dune du Sud can be found on the northeast coast of Havre aux Maisons Island, a lovely rural spot with winding roads and scattered houses considered by many to be one of the most beautiful islands of the archipelago.
While you're here, you can follow Route 199 to come to an old convent, the Notre-Dame-des-Flots couvent, or stop at the Sainte-Madeleine Church.
Visitors can also walk, drive or cycle along the Chemin de la Pointe-Basse, a route that provides lovely views of traditional homes on the island, as well as a small fishing harbour.
At the end of Chemin de la Pointe-Basse, you can stop at the Alright Cape lighthouse, where you'll find a breathtaking view over grey cliffs, Plaisance bay and the outline of Entry Island.
After having your share of fun at the beach, explore the other islands for lighthouses, wildlife reserves, birdwatching, hiking and more.
To travel to the Îles de la Madeleine by road, visitors must go to the town of Souris on Prince Edward Island and take a ferry to the archipelago. The ferry crossing takes 5 hours, and all passengers must have a reservation to get on board.
You can also get to the islands by plane. The Îles de la Madeleine Airport is conveniently located right on Havre aux Maisons Island.
Dune du Sud Beach
Price: Free to visit
Location: Havre aux Maisons Island, Îles de la Madeleine, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a stunning ocean beach set among several gorgeous islands in Quebec for the perfect summer getaway.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.