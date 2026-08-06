This enchanting riverside town in Quebec is a summer gem that's straight out of a storybook
It's a charming spot perfect for a summer road trip. 🚗
If you're dreaming of a Quebec getaway filled with historic stone buildings, sweeping river views and peaceful small-town charm, this scenic village deserves a spot on your summer travel list.
Located less than an hour from Quebec City, this picturesque spot feels like stepping into the pages of a storybook, with winding streets, centuries-old architecture and beautiful riverside scenery.
Overlooking the north shore of the St. Lawrence River, Cap-Santé is a thriving village that was founded in 1677.
The capital of the Portneuf region, the village is known as one of the 40 most beautiful villages in Quebec -- a place where art, agriculture, heritage, history and the water come together.
Nestled at the mouth of the Jacques-Cartier River, the picturesque village offers an enchanting setting in a peaceful environment.
The town of Cap-Santé is distinguished by its rich heritage, found both within its village core overlooking the river and along the roads crossing the agricultural landscape of its northern territory.
Remnants of the past can still be seen today in the village, especially on Old Road, which has been called one of the most beautiful streets in Canada. The village is also home to a gorgeous church that deserves to be a part of any visit.
Set in the heart of Cape-Santé's old town and built between 1754 and 1767, the Église de Sainte-Famille is a striking church that serves as a rare example of religious architecture from the New France era.
Today, the church is the site of many festivals and events in the village, including the Cap-Santé Symposium, an art event that takes place every summer during which more than 70 artists take over the heart of the village for a weekend.
During this time, visitors can meet the artists, discover unique works, and experience art outdoors in one of the province's most beautiful spots.
Of course, Cap-Santé's location on the banks of the St. Lawrence River is also part of what makes it so magical.
The village overlooks one of the widest stretches of the river, offering breathtaking views that are especially beautiful during sunrise and sunset.
The waterfront also provides a peaceful setting to enjoy a walk or relax with a picnic and watch boats drift across the water.
One of the top things to do in the village is the gorgeous Promenade-Fleuve. Part of a network of nearly 20 kilometres of trails spread across the riverside municipalities, the Promenade-Fleuve offers a unique way to discover the St. Lawrence River, promising magnificent scenery and fresh sea air.
Admire the river, breathe in the salty air, and be captivated by one of the most beautiful viewpoints in the region.
On a hot day, head down to Cap-Santé Beach, a site with breathtaking views of the river where you can also enjoy water sports.
The village can be found along the Chemin du Roy, a heritage circuit on Quebec's oldest road that crosses three tourist regions and is, in fact, the oldest road dating back to New France.
Drive the route to discover several other charming villages and towns (there are 26 in total) connecting Quebec City to Montreal, including Cap-de-la-Madeleine, a village home to more than 1,000 heritage buildings, and Grondines, considered one of the most beautiful places in Quebec.
For those searching for destinations that feel a world away from busy city life, Cap-Santé delivers plenty of old-world charm.
Between its centuries-old buildings, quaint streets and tranquil waterfront, it's easy to see why this riverside village has earned its reputation as one of the most beautiful villages in Quebec.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.