A $5M class-action lawsuit against McGill over pro-Palestine protests was just authorized

Jewish students are alleging the university failed to combat antisemitism on campus.

Signs and flags displayed at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment at McGill University.

Supporters stand in front of the pro-Palestinian protest encampment on McGill University campus, in Montreal, Monday, June 17, 2024.

Ryan Remiorz | The Canadian Press
Writer

A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit by Jewish students at McGill who allege the university failed to combat antisemitism on campus.

The lawsuit alleges that Jewish students were the victims of antisemitic and anti-Zionist activities, speeches, harassment and even assault during a series of protests that began after October 7, 2023, "in relation to the international conflict between Israel and Palestine."

The students are seeking $5 million in punitive damages, as well as a partial reimbursement of tuition fees, on the grounds that the school allegedly failed in its obligations to protect them from discrimination.

Justice Dominique Poulin says the case meets the criteria to move forward, while noting that authorizing a class action is not a judgment on the merits of the case.

Jewish advocacy organization B'nai Brith praised the judgment as an important first step toward recognizing the experience of Jewish students and ensuring accountability and change.

McGill said in a statement that it denounces all forms of antisemitism and anti-Jewish hatred and reaffirmed its dedication to preventing and combating discrimination.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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