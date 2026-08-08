This dreamy Montreal cafe has a hidden garden patio with glowing lights and a koi pond
Stop here for sandwiches, soups and more. 🥙
Montreal is full of charming cafes and patios perfect for a summer's eve, but one spot in particular offers a dreamy escape from the hustle of the city.
Tucked away in the Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood, this unassuming spot hides a lush garden terrasse complete with twinkling lights and a serene fish pond.
Hidden behind a façade on rue Saint-Urbain, Café Santropol has been serving up wholesome meals and cozy vibes in the neighbourhood for decades.
Complete with towering trees, lush greenery, twinkling string lights and even a peaceful koi pond, the garden feels worlds away from downtown Montreal, making for a quiet place to sip coffee, enjoy a leisurely lunch or spend an afternoon catching up with friends.
The cafe was founded in 1976 as part of an attempt to save the building in which it resides. Today, the cafe is an institution in the neighbourhood, offering a warm, welcoming spot known for its eclectic decor and celebrated outdoor terrace.
The menu centers on multi-layered sandwich creations and vegetarian and vegan dishes that emphasize fresh, high-quality ingredients and artisanal bread.
Diners can choose from a selection of homemade soups and vegan chili, as well as vegan mac and cheese made with cashew nut vegan cheese.
The cafe also offers a range of colourful salads, with everything from a classic garden salad to an ambitious Mexican salad featuring vegan chili and corn chips on offer.
Diners here rave about the sandwiches, which come in vegetarian, cream cheese, and meat varieties and feature ingredients like coconut bacon, smoked tempeh, and homemade hot pepper jelly.
Try the Park Avenue, which features tempeh marinated in lime served with sweet chili, cilantro, avocado and a tomato spread, or the Chaucer, which consists of roasted tofu in a balsamic and tamari marinade, grilled red peppers and pesto aioli.
You'll also find classics like chicken salad and a customizable smoked ham sandwich with cheddar cheese and tomatoes on the menu.
Alongside the food, Café Santropol also serves a variety of hot and cold drinks, from expertly brewed coffees and chai lattes to herbal iced teas and lemonade.
Try the hibiscus lemonade for the perfect way to cool off on a hot summer day, or the spiced hot chocolate if you prefer to sip something warm.
While the food alone is worth the visit, the star of the restaurant is definitely its garden patio. The space is filled with vibrant artwork and lush, overflowing greenery that gives it a unique, otherworldly vibe.
The patio is eclectic in every sense of the word -- with hanging lanterns, colourful furnishings, and a serene koi pond.
The cafe has even been recognized as one of the most aesthetic cafes in Montreal by RestoMontreal.
The cafe is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., making it a perfect place for those looking for a late-night cafe spot.
As the sun sets, strings of glowing lights illuminate the garden, transforming it into a magical setting that's perfect for an evening coffee or a relaxed dinner. It's easy to see why the patio has become one of Montreal's favourite hidden gems.
If you're looking for a cafe with great food and an equally great atmosphere, Café Santropol deserves to be on your radar. Between the lush hidden garden, glowing evening lights and tranquil koi pond, it offers a slice of tranquillity in the heart of the city.
Whether you're searching for a peaceful spot to spend an afternoon or want to grab coffee at one of Montreal's prettiest cafes, this hidden oasis proves you don't have to leave the city to feel like you've escaped into nature.
Café Santropol
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cafe
Address: 3990 Rue Saint-Urbain, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Offering extended hours, piled-high sandwiches and an aesthetic outdoor patio, Café Santropol makes for a magical, tucked-away spot in the heart of the city.