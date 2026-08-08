This Quebec village is home to golden sand dunes and one of the world's most beautiful bays
It's a road trip from Quebec City. 🚗
If you’re dreaming of a summer escape that combines dramatic coastal scenery, sandy landscapes and small-town charm, you don’t have to leave Canada to find it.
Just along the St. Lawrence River exists a beautiful village with tons of natural beauty and plenty of charm that serves as the gateway to maritime adventure in Quebec.
Tucked away on Quebec's Côte-Nord and nestled in one of the world's most beautiful bays, Tadoussac is a picturesque vacation destination with tons to offer.
Located just under 3 hours from Quebec City, the village sits at the mouth of the iconic Saguenay Fjord, where it meets the St. Lawrence River. Its location makes it a great spot for a weekend getaway or a stop on a longer road trip.
One of the first things you'll notice when arriving in Tadoussac is just how beautiful its waterfront is. Tadoussac Bay is a member of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World Club, which recognizes spectacular bays around the globe.
You can take in the scenery from several spots around the village, including the waterfront boardwalk, beach and surrounding hills.
The village itself is like something out of a postcard, and is recognized as one of the Most Beautiful Villages of Quebec.
Here, small-town charm is in no short supply, with a walkable village of cute cafes and cozy restaurants, pubs and microbreweries, and an abundance of stunning scenery.
The crown jewel of the village is the historic and iconic Hotel Tadoussac. Located in the heart of the village and overlooking the bay, the 150-year-old hotel offers cozy rooms, two restaurants (including one that is certified “Four Diamonds,") a bar, a boutique, a wellness centre, and more.
It makes for a great place to base your stay in the village, with coffee shops, restaurants and more all within walking distance.
In the village there's plenty to do and see. Start your day with a visit to Café l'Abri Côtier, a charming cafe located in the heart of the village with a beautiful view of the bay.
On the menu are pastries, smoothies, sandwiches, quiches, salads and other treats, as well as a selection of coffees, teas and other beverages.
A must-visit in the area is Les Dunes de Tadoussac. Located just minutes from the heart of the village, the dunes offer a unique landscape where golden sand meets boreal forest and the St. Lawrence River.
The site is popular for picnics and breathtaking views of the fjord. Keep your eyes peeled to even spot whales breaching just offshore.
And, speaking of whale watching, Tadoussac is a great place for it. In fact, the village is known as one of the best places in the world for spotting the marine creatures.
You can embark on a boat or zodiac tour to observe a variety of whale species including minke whales, fin whales, humpback whales, porpoises, harbour seals, and belugas, the only cetacean species to live in the St. Lawrence year-round.
Depending on the time of year, you may even be able to catch a glimpse of a blue whale, the largest known animal to have ever lived on Earth.
Local cruise company Croisières AML offers multiple whale-watching boat and zodiac tours, with packages and everything you need included.
If you're brave enough, you can get even closer to the majestic creatures by embarking on a sea kayaking tour on the St. Lawrence River.
Tadoussac is located about 2 hours and 50 minutes from Quebec City. The route makes for a great road trip, with many cute small towns like Baie-Saint-Paul and La Malbaie along the way.
Between its golden dunes, whale watching opportunities, dramatic fjord and a bay recognized as one of the world's most beautiful, this little village on Quebec's Côte-Nord packs an impressive amount of natural beauty into one destination.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.