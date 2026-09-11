Justin Trudeau is getting into show business — and it has nothing to do with Katy Perry
The former PM just launched his own production company.
Justin Trudeau's post-politics life just got a new chapter, and for once, it isn't about his pop star girlfriend.
The former Canadian prime minister has launched a production company called Hope & Hard Work, co-founded with Katie Telford, who served as his chief of staff for nearly a decade in office. The venture was made official on Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival, according to a report from The Canadian Press.
Per the company's website, Hope & Hard Work is billed as a "multidisciplinary media and entertainment enterprise" spanning film, television, audio and live experiences, with a mission to back "creators, innovators and entrepreneurs whose ideas can move culture forward and bring people closer."
Several projects are already in the works. The Canadian Press reports that Trudeau and Telford will executive produce adaptations of Perry Chafe's Newfoundland-set novel "Closer by Sea" and Uzma Jalaluddin's mystery novel "Detective Aunty," with both scripted and unscripted content reportedly on the way.
It's a move that puts Trudeau in familiar company. Barack and Michelle Obama took the same path in 2018 with Higher Ground Productions, which has since put out projects like "Rustin" and "American Symphony." Prince Harry and Meghan Markle followed a similar playbook after stepping back from royal duties, launching Archewell Productions and shows like "With Love, Meghan."
As for Trudeau's personal life, that hasn't slowed down either.
The 54-year-old, who went on a public speaking tour after resigning from his PM post in March 2025, has been dating Katy Perry for over a year now, and the two have made the rounds together from the World Cup, Coachella, and the Tribeca Festival red carpet for Perry's concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris.
Whether it's for her career or his, it's safe to say there are plenty more red carpets in the couple's future.