Canada Is Getting A New FREE Streaming Service In December With Nostalgic TV Hits
You can rewatch NCIS, Hawaii Five-0, Judge Judy and The Love Boat.
If you've watched all the good stuff on Netflix or Amazon Prime already, you're not alone. But just like an early holiday gift, Canadians are getting a new streaming outlet starting December 1 — and it's totally free.
This is the second time that Pluto TV is launching in the country, but now, you can expect a more diversified offering with more than a hundred curated channels totalling over 20,000 hours of content, the company says.
Using commercial breaks to provide complimentary live television, Pluto TV organizes channels by genre in an attempt to appeal to a diverse range of audiences, from drama lovers to comedy buffs, thriller enthusiasts and even sci-fi fans — just like old TV used to do.
The service promises both contemporary and nostalgic hits, including iconic Canadian series Love It or List It, Chopped Canada and Border Security, as well the American NCIS franchise (including NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles), Judge Judy and Hawaii Five-0.
On top of that, there will be continuing news, lifestyle shows and even a Christmas movie channel with heartwarming films all year long.
No registration will be required to access Pluto TV. Canadians will be able to watch directly on the internet at www.pluto.tv, via the Pluto TV mobile app available on the App Store and Google Play, or on smart TVs.
So, what will you be watching first this holiday season?