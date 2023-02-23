Legendary Canadian Channel Teletoon Is Over — It's A Sad Day For 90s Kids
It's the end of an era! 😭
The iconic Canadian channel TELETOON, known for airing countless kid's cartoons, is coming to an end. TELETOON will become Cartoon Network as of March 27, 2023, as the channel undergoes a total rebrand and becomes part of a multi-platform streaming service.
The television channel first began back in 1997 and has aired shows such as Caillou, Totally Spies, Angela Anaconda, Braceface, Total Drama Island, Johnny Bravo and Maggie & The Ferocious Beast, to name a few. Basically, if you grew up in the '90s and 2000s, chances are TELETOON was a big part of your childhood.
Corus Entertainment, the media company that owns TELETOON said that the rebrand will signal the "next chapter in Canadian kid's content – families and kids can engage with a variety of programming across linear and streaming platforms, live or on-demand."
\u201cKids & families, from March 27, get ready to witness the biggest & best in animation, as we rebrand TELETOON to Cartoon Network on cable & @stacktv.\nYou can catch the same great content & more! We\u2019ll also welcome Boomerang to your screens in Canada! https://t.co/Po6R9auG16\u201d— Corus Communications (@Corus Communications) 1677011025
To clarify things, TELETOON is only really dying in name. The channel will simply be rebranded as Cartoon Network. As for what will happen to the current Cartoon Network, Corus is relaunching it as Boomerang, which is expected to deliver retro content, animation series and foundational kid's programming.
While this is certainly a sad day for many, it's not worth shedding too many tears over as many of the classic TELETOON shows will continue on Cartoon Network. "Staying true to our loyal fans across generations has been our top priority as we reimagine the future of our kids’ networks,” said Jennifer Abrams, SVP of Programming and Multiplatform, Corus Entertainment.
So, shows including Total DramaRama and DC Super Hero Girls, and new content including Animaniacs and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, and all-new episodes of Teen Titans Go! will air on Cartoon Network.
As for what to expect on Boomerang, a few notable highlights include The Tom & Jerry Show, The Powerpuff Girls and Total Drama Island.
R.I.P TELETOON: 1997 - 2023.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.