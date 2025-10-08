Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives were named & Quebec's top criminal has a massive reward

Up to $100,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Wanted fugitive All Boivin. Right: Police cars in Quebec.

The Bolo Program unveiled its latest Top 25 Most Wanted list on Wednesday, spotlighting fugitives sought by 15 police services across the country.

Bolo, Meunierd| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Canada's new list of most wanted fugitives is out, and a Quebec man with alleged ties to a recently arrested crime boss has made it near the top.

The Bolo Program unveiled its latest Top 25 Most Wanted list on Wednesday, spotlighting fugitives sought by 15 police services across the country. At the top sits Bryan Fuentes Gramajo, wanted by Toronto police for a deadly mall shooting in July. But second on the list is All Boivin, a Quebecer wanted by the Sûreté du Québec for large-scale drug trafficking — and there's a $100,000 reward for anyone who helps locate him.

Boivin's name may sound familiar to some. That's because the 35-year-old has been linked to Dave Turmel, the alleged organized-crime figure who was arrested earlier this year after appearing on a previous Bolo list. Turmel was arrested in Rome, Italy, back in July, ending a months-long national search for the alleged leader of the Blood Family Mafia (BFM).

At the time of his arrest, Turmel was wanted on numerous criminal charges, including drug trafficking, conspiracy, armed assault, and alleged connections to various crimes committed throughout Quebec.

Tipsters with info on Boivin will have one year from the date of his arrest to claim their reward.

"Make no mistake — these dangerous individuals are somewhere, among us, right now," said Maxime Langlois, executive director of the Bolo Program. "Today, together, as a nation, we're sending the message that we’re on the lookout for them."

Bolo, which stands for "Be On the Lookout," works with police services to publicize active fugitives through social media, billboards, and targeted outreach. Since launching in 2018, more than half of the suspects featured in its campaigns have been located or arrested.

This year's Top 25 also includes Montrealers Dylan Denis and Pierry Philogène, both wanted for murder, as well as suspects from Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Vancouver.

More than $500,000 in total rewards are being offered nationwide. You can see photos and details for each case at boloprogram.org.

montreal crimemontreal newscanada newsquebec news
MontrealNewsNews

      Alexander Sciola

Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city's spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

